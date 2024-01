Buffalo Sabres (17-19-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (16-14-9)

Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.

The Buffalo Sabres kick off a six-game homestand when they host the Seattle Kraken at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. The Sabres will look for their third win in a row after beginning the new year 2-0 with wins in Montreal and Pittsburgh.

For the latest team news and updates, check out Monday's practice report.