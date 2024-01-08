Practice Report | Okposo returns to practice ahead of 6-game homestand 

Okposo said he felt good and will see how the injury responds after pushing himself through a tough practice with the team.

“I felt pretty good,” he said. “I’ll see how it responds tonight and tomorrow and kind of go from there. So, just trying to get back into it and have no hesitation out there.”

Prior to his injury, Okposo recorded 11 points (8+3) in his last 20 games. He’s looking forward to re-entering the lineup at some point during Buffalo’s six-game homestand.

The Sabres are 2-0 to open the new year after a 6-1 win over Montreal on Thursday and 3-1 victory in Pittsburgh on Saturday to close out their road trip.

The group will kick off its homestand against the Kraken, who are on a six-game win streak and have recorded at least a point in 10 consecutive contests.

“They’re playing well. They’re playing like a really good hockey team,” Okposo said.

“They had their struggles to start but they really turned it on as of late and the strength of their team is that they play an extremely effective team game. They play kind of the same way each line and it’s going to be a great test for us right away here to kick off this homestand. So, I’m really excited to see how we come out."