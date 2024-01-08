Practice Report | Okposo returns to practice ahead of 6-game homestand 

Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo returned to practice at KeyBank Center on Monday after missing the last two games with a lower-body injury.
Okposo sustained the injury during the team’s game in Ottawa on Dec. 31 and was able to finish the game before experiencing soreness the next day.
The forward is not expected to be in the lineup Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken but is getting closer to his return, Sabres coach Don Granato announced.
“Still some soreness but good to see him out there and skating and we’ll – today was the first practice back for him, so we’ll see where he’s at day by day,” Granato said. “But he’s close. Not tomorrow.”