Sabres assign Biro to Rochester Americans

The forward tallied two goals in two games with Buffalo.

buf_brandonbiroassignment_11132023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have assigned forward Brandon Biro to the Rochester Americans, the team announced Monday.

Biro was recalled from the Amerks on Oct. 31 and appeared in two games for the Sabres before sustaining an injury. In his season debut, the 25-year-old tallied his first NHL goal and added an empty-netter in Buffalo’s 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 1.

Biro returned to practice with the Sabres on Monday for the first time since being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 4. In five games with the Amerks in 2023-24, Biro has recorded two goals and four assists for six points.