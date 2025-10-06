Previewing the Sabres’ 23-man roster for the 2025-26 season

Forwards (14)

Zach Benson, Justin Danforth, Josh Doan, Mason Geertsen, Tyson Kozak, Peyton Krebs, Jiri Kulich, Beck Malenstyn, Ryan McLeod, Josh Norris, Jack Quinn, Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Jason Zucker

Zach Benson returned to practice on Monday for the first time since Oct. 1 after dealing with an undisclosed injury. He was back on the top line with Tage Thompson and Josh Norris, both of whom tied for the NHL preseason lead with seven points in four games.

Norris – who played in just three games with the Sabres last season after being traded to Buffalo on March 7 – is primed to have a significant season after having a full offseason to train. Ruff said Norris has approached the season with “the mindset that he was going to be our best centerman.”

Jason Zucker, Jiri Kulich and Alex Tuch skated together for practice on Monday. Kulich – who was sidelined for some of training camp due to what Ruff called a “tweaked muscle” – shined in the preseason finale against Pittsburgh with a pair of goals.

Jack Quinn and Josh Doan continued their consistent pairing on the wings together with Ryan McLeod up the middle during Monday’s practice. Quinn finished with a career-high 39 points in 74 games a season ago and scored 14 of his 15 goals from Dec. 15 to the end of the season.

Ruff said Doan – who was acquired alongside Michael Kesselring from Utah on June. 26 – has brought a positive energy to the locker room, which pairs well with his untapped skill and tenacity on the forecheck.

"He's just a good guy to be around," Ruff said. "He's a guy that doesn't take any time off in practice. Really feels that whatever drill he's doing, that drill is going to make him better. He works at it, whether we're doing line rush coverage or D zone. You can see that he's locked in. He's got a smile on his face. ... He's infectious."

Beck Malenstyn, Peyton Krebs and Justin Danforth comprised the fourth line Monday, with Tyson Kozak and Mason Geertsen rotating in. Krebs was notably dynamic with a pair of assists in the Sabres’ penultimate preseason game last Wednesday.

Each of those five forwards brings a 200-foot game and a level of physicality that Ruff is seeking. Danforth embodies that style of play, and Ruff was complimentary of the first-year Sabre.

"If you look at Danforth, he's a guy that’s had success offensively,” Ruff said. “The Finnish League, the KHL. He does everything right. We're using him in important faceoffs, penalty killing, power play. I think he is a guy that we can use in a lot of different places. If somebody isn't going real well, you can easily move him up the lineup, and you almost know from shift to shift what you're going to get. He's a well-trained athlete. He's strong. There's not many guys stronger on the puck than he is, and I think he's a guy that's going to fit in really well."