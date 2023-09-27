'It's very special' | Sabres embracing small-town feel of Kraft Hockeyville preseason game

ST. THOMAS, Ont. – Jacob Bryson was ushered to the front of the bus when the Buffalo Sabres pulled up to Joe Thornton Community Centre on Wednesday morning.
The Sabres flew into Bryson’s hometown of London, Ontario before making the half-hour drive south to St. Thomas, where an excited crowd awaited their arrival. Bryson and his teammates went down the line and signed various autographs – on faces, jacket sleeves, and even a few Maple Leafs jerseys.
“Obviously, it’s my hometown or close to it, so I led the charge today,” Bryson said. “It’s very special. This will be one of the games I remember in my career, for sure.”
St. Thomas will play host to the Sabres and Maple Leafs for the NHL’s annual Kraft Hockeyville game on Wednesday night. Sportsnet’s feed of the game will air in the Buffalo broadcast market on MSG with puck drop scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550.