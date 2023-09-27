'It's very special' | Sabres embracing small-town feel of Kraft Hockeyville preseason game

West Lorne, Ontario was voted as the 2023 winner of Kraft Hockeyville, an annual competition held by the NHL that awards $250,000 in arena upgrades and a preseason game to a Canadian hockey community.

While renovations were given to West Lorne Arena, the town’s 377-seat ice rink, the game will be played at the 2,200-seat Joe Thornton Community Centre, 35 miles south of West Lorne. Bryson grew up practicing in the two-rink facility during his minor hockey career.

Bryson saw himself in the children lined up outside the facility on Wednesday. The sight brought back memories of his childhood rooting for the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights.

“I was in the same position,” he said. “It’s always fun to give back to them. You know how excited they are to be here and watch an NHL game and pregame skate. It’s fun for them.”

Dylan Cozens walked through the crowd and was reminded of a charity game featuring NHL players that was played in his hometown of Whitehorse, Yukon when he was 10 years old. He met some of the pros that day, including future Sabres teammate Craig Anderson.

“We know how much it means to these kids,” Cozens said. “We’re happy to be here and excited to have a good game.”

Here are five things to know about the Sabres’ third preseason game.

1. The lineup

Cozens, Henri Jokiharju, Victor Olofsson, and Owen Power are among the Sabres veterans making their preseason debuts tonight.

Here’s how the team lined up during the morning skate:

13 Lukas Rousek - 24 Dylan Cozens - 71 Victor Olofsson

81 Brett Murray - 19 Peyton Krebs - 42 Brendan Warren

57 Michael Mersch - 17 Tyson Jost - 65 Linus Weissbach

67 Graham Slaggert - 8 Justin Richards - 52 Aleksandr Kisakov

25 Owen Power - 10 Henri Jokiharju

33 Ryan Johnson - 78 Jacob Bryson

4 Jeremy Davies - 74 Norwin Panocha

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

32 Michael Houser