At the Horn | Maple Leafs 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

Watch the highlights from Tage Thompson's 2-goal game.

At the Horn
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres lost 4-3 in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.

Tage Thompson scored two goals, including a power-play tally in the third period. He’s up to four goals this season.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made his season debut in net for Buffalo and stopped 18 of 22 shots.

The Sabres had a game-tying goal – by Jiri Kulich – called back due to goalie interference, but later in the second period, Bowen Byram beat goalie Cayden Primeau through a heavy screen to even things 2-2.

In the third, Buffalo’s fourth line of Josh Dunne, Peyton Krebs and Beck Malenstyn forechecked its way into a power play, where Thompson cashed in for a 3-2 Sabres lead.

But Toronto’s Dakota Joshua tied it a few minutes later, sending the game to overtime – Buffalo’s first of the season. John Tavares won it on a breakaway in the 3-on-3 period.

The Sabres are now 4-4-1. In six games since their 0-3-0 start, they’ve collected nine of a possible 12 points.

Statistics

At the Horn - Blue and Gold

Scoring summary

BUF 1, TOR 0 | Period 1, 13:40 – Tage Thompson (3) from Jiri Kulich (2) and Mattias Samuelsson (3)

Tage Thompson scores his 3rd of the season

BUF 1, TOR 1 | Period 1, 18:33 – Nicholas Robertson (1) from Easton Cowan (3) and Auston Matthews (3)

BUF 1, TOR 2 | Period 2, 1:59 – Matias Maccelli (2) from John Tavares (7) and Matthew Knies (7)

BUF 2, TOR 2 | Period 2, 14:23 – Bowen Byram (1) from Conor Timmins (2) and Ryan McLeod (4)

Bowen Byram ties the game at 2-2

BUF 3, TOR 2 | Period 3, 7:06 (PP) – Tage Thompson (4) from Rasmus Dahlin (7)

Tage Thompson scores his 2nd of the game on the power play

BUF 3, TOR 3 | Period 3, 13:10 – Dakota Joshua (2) from Jake McCabe (2) and Brandon Carlo (2)

BUF 3, TOR 4 | OT, 1:28 – John Tavares (5) from Matthew Knies (8)

Full highlights

FINAL | Maple Leafs 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

Up next

The Sabres return home, where they've won four straight, to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. Tickets are available here.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6:45 p.m., with MSG's pregame coverage beginning at 6.

