At the Horn | Maple Leafs 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

The Buffalo Sabres lost 4-3 in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.

Tage Thompson scored two goals, including a power-play tally in the third period. He’s up to four goals this season.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made his season debut in net for Buffalo and stopped 18 of 22 shots.

The Sabres had a game-tying goal – by Jiri Kulich – called back due to goalie interference, but later in the second period, Bowen Byram beat goalie Cayden Primeau through a heavy screen to even things 2-2.

In the third, Buffalo’s fourth line of Josh Dunne, Peyton Krebs and Beck Malenstyn forechecked its way into a power play, where Thompson cashed in for a 3-2 Sabres lead.

But Toronto’s Dakota Joshua tied it a few minutes later, sending the game to overtime – Buffalo’s first of the season. John Tavares won it on a breakaway in the 3-on-3 period.

The Sabres are now 4-4-1. In six games since their 0-3-0 start, they’ve collected nine of a possible 12 points.