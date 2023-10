The Sabres will wear a commemorative “RJ” jersey patch throughout the 2023-24 season in honor of late Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Rick Jeanneret, who passed away Aug. 17 at age 81.

The jersey patch is one of several tributes planned in honor of Jeanneret, beginning with the dedication of a trailblazing sign outside Alumni Plaza at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12 prior to the Sabres’ Home Opener, presented by The BFLO Store.