Sabres to host Choose Love Night on Sunday, Feb. 25

The Buffalo Sabres are proud to once again host Choose Love Night, which will celebrate Black History Month while honoring the Black community and local Black-owned businesses, during their game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, Feb. 25 at KeyBank Center.

Faceoff is set for 6 p.m. Tickets to the game are on sale now.

The night will put a spotlight on the artistry, entrepreneurship, and creativity within the Black community throughout Western New York, beginning with the promotion of two Black-owned retailers at the new Diversity Shop, located in the east and west wings of the 100-level concourse. Elle James Décor and Black Monarchy will each have a table set up to engage with fans by sharing products and information about their businesses.

The Buffalo AKG Art Museum will also be in the concourse with Choose Love signs that kids can color and decorate before holding up throughout the game.

Vibrant Strings, a local Black string quartet, will perform pregame on the east side of the main pavilion, on street level, while 18 students from the Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts will sing both the U.S. and Canadian national anthems on the ice prior to puck drop.

During the game, fans will have the opportunity to win gift cards to local Black-owned businesses, including Cake Crazy Bakery, Babycakes Flores Flower Shop, A Taste of Soul, and Manna @ Northland with lucky row giveaways.

Fans can also purchase 50/50 raffle tickets at the game or online, with part of the proceeds benefiting Hasek’s Heroes, a developmental hockey program for economically disadvantaged youth in Buffalo founded by Sabres Hall-of-Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek in 2001.

The 50/50 raffle will have a second-chance prize of a customized and autographed Dominik Hasek bubble hockey game.