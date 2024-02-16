Hasek's Heroes continues to grow the game of hockey in Buffalo through expanded partnership with Sabres and NHL

The program partnered with the Sabres' Learn to Play program this season.

buf_haseksheroesfeature
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Faustin Ushindi was eight years old when he and his family immigrated to Buffalo from Uganda in 2014.

As they focused on adjusting to their new home and lifestyle, it became apparent that Ushindi could use something more while his mom and siblings were away at work.

His mom, Gorettie Mukagasane, decided to sign him up for a summer hockey camp through Hasek’s Heroes, a developmental hockey program for economically disadvantaged youth in Buffalo, founded by Buffalo Sabres Hall-of-Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek in 2001.

Ushindi – then 10 years old – showed up to camp two days late after his family struggled to find the school. He arrived at the hockey rink wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt and ended up spraining his ankle on the first day, but that didn’t stop him from falling in love with the sport and seeing his life change forever.

“Every time I step into a rink, it’s just like everything outside the rink just disappears and I’m just there by myself,” Ushindi said. “It’s special.”

Less than a year after learning how to play hockey, the young boy was rewarded by making the cut for the Wheatfield Blades PeeWee Major AA travel team. Today, Ushindi is now a senior in high school and playing varsity hockey for St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute in Buffalo and minor hockey for the Buffalo Regals 18U AAA team in the Ontario Minor Hockey Association.

The now 17-year-old credits the Hasek’s Heroes program for giving him the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to play hockey.

“Learning hockey has definitely improved my life in many ways,” Ushindi said. “It’s definitely changed (my life in) a lot of ways and given me a lot more opportunities in life that I could (have) never imagined.”

20231215_BL2_0443

Through the Hasek’s Heroes program, underprivileged youth are provided with the equipment, ice time, and coaching needed to play organized ice hockey.

The Sabres expanded their partnership with Hasek’s Heroes this season to include Hasek’s Heroes in the organization’s Learn to Play program.

The Sabres, in conjunction with the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund (“IGF”) and Pure Hockey, provided full sets of hockey equipment to children enrolled in the program. IGF funding provided equipment and Hasek’s Heroes provided ice time and facilities, while the Sabres organization provided certified coaches, instruction, lesson plans, and the program’s graduation ceremony.

“It is important for the NHL and the NHLPA via the Industry Growth Fund to support programs like Hasek’s Heroes so young kids and families have the opportunity to participate to connect with hockey,” said Rob Knesaurek, NHL Senior Vice President, Community Development & Industry Growth. “Reducing barriers like equipment costs and ice availability helps many families who might not otherwise have access to the sport.

“We hope that the lessons from hockey will help develop the competencies for young kids to strive and aim higher and ultimately become better individuals and positive role models. Additionally, we aspire that programs like this create lasting impressions, encouraging individuals like Faustin to come back and provide support and guidance to the next generation.”

20231215_BL3_2900

Ushindi began coaching for Hasek’s Heroes four years ago, which was the same time that current program coordinator and head coach Joe Lo Tempio started with the program.

“Faustin is an incredible person, and his story is amazing – what he has been able to do coming over and joining this game and starting in this program,” Lo Tempio said. “From my perspective, it’s been really cool to see him grow as a person. … So, I am really excited for his future and thankful for him in our program.”

One of Lo Tempio’s main goals is to make Hasek’s Heroes about more than just learning how to skate and play hockey. His focus has been on teaching kids how to become leaders in the community and grow as individuals in the process.

As a result, the “Earn Your Cape” initiative was created to coincide with the program’s Learn to Play sessions and reinforces values such as helping others, staying engaged, being resilient, remaining open-minded, showing empathy, and building inner strength.

20231215_BL3_2581

Children enrolled in the Hasek’s Heroes Learn to Play program needed to attend at least five of the six sessions and exhibit each week’s character trait to earn stamps in their passport books, which they got to customize with stickers.

“I really want to create that next generation of coaches,” Lo Tempio said. “I’ve got a big passion for this game and this game has been really good to me. It’s awesome to see that this game is going to be good for them, too.”

The Learn to Play Program ended in December with the participants earning their capes from Ushindi, Lo Tempio, and the Sabres’ youth hockey ambassador, Patrick Kaleta.

Each child heard his or her name called over the speakers before walking down the blue carpet and receiving his or her cape alongside Sabretooth. They then had the chance to hit the ice for a solo lap with special lighting and music, creating lasting memories for kids who may not have the opportunity to play hockey otherwise.

20231215_BL3_2340
20231215_BL3_2279

“You’re giving them the opportunity – not only to be fans – but an opportunity to actually chase their dreams and accomplish, hopefully, whatever they can in the sport,” Kaleta said. “And you know, Hasek’s Heroes provides that opportunity, which is the cool part about Learn to Play and the Sabres teaming up with Hasek’s Heroes. … It’s something very special to me. Today is one of the coolest days I’ve been a part of in a while.”  

As Faustin tied the cape onto each participant, he reflected on his early days with the Hasek’s Heroes program, when he was just a boy learning to play hockey. He now remains focused on giving back to the program that gave him that something more.

20231215_BL3_2449

