Sabres, Erie County Level Up collaborate on new Diversity Shop at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Sabres have announced “Diversity Shop at KeyBank Center,” a collaboration with the Erie County Level Up program to showcase eight Black-owned retailers and their products at four Sabres home games.

The Diversity Shop will be located on the 100-level concourse and promote two participating Level Up businesses at each game, with one business featured in the east wing and the other featured in the west wing. The retailers will each have a table set up to engage with fans by sharing products and information about their businesses.

The Erie County Level Up initiative, created by Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April N.M. Baskin and supported by the Buffalo Bills and the Community Benefits Agreement, aims to help business owners who come from disadvantaged backgrounds across the Western New York region by giving them access to resources and corporate-level relationships that will enable them to grow.

“The Diversity Shop at KeyBank Center is another example of how to create new opportunities for our marginalized small business owners,” Baskin said. “I am excited to partner with the Buffalo Sabres and the Buffalo Bills to showcase a few of Buffalo and Erie County's finest retailers here at KeyBank Center during our beloved Sabres’ games. The Diversity Shop will allow a wider audience the chance to learn about these entrepreneurs and their products.”

In honor of Black History Month, Baskin will be focused on highlighting Black-owned businesses in Buffalo to increase their reach and assist with removing financial and information barriers that delay or prohibit business growth. In addition to tabling at a Buffalo Sabres home game, participating business owners will attend a stadium retailers’ workshop with Legends Hospitality and receive a $1,000 business grant.

The eight businesses, which will be showcased at the Diversity Shop starting Feb. 13 ahead of Buffalo’s game against Los Angeles through March 12, include: Najah Corporation, Skincare Essentials by Jill, Elle James Decor, Black Monarchy, Melanin Skyn Co., Skinny Wick Candle Co., Nikki’s Chocolates WNY, and Charm Handmade Jewelry.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Level Up and host several of their businesses at select Sabres games this month,” said Rob Minter, interim COO of the Buffalo Sabres. “Our organization has a long-standing commitment to supporting diverse and marginalized groups in the Buffalo community, and we are strong proponents of the Level Up initiative. We hope our fans will visit their tables while at games this month to learn more about the businesses doing great work in our community."

The Diversity Shop schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Feb. 13 vs. Los Angeles Kings: Najah Corporation & Skincare Essentials by Jill

Sunday, Feb. 25 vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Elle James Decor & Black Monarchy

Sunday, March 3 vs. Winnipeg Jets: Melanin Skyn Co. & Skinny Wick Candle Co.

Tuesday, March 12 vs. Detroit Red Wings: Nikki’s Chocolates WNY & Charm Handmade Jewelry

“Having the opportunity through the Level Up initiative to share what I do with other people, to expose my products and my services to the Sabres community and the Bills community is huge,” said Courtney Nelson Benton, owner of Elle James Décor. “I’m just so grateful to be here and honored to have the privilege to really expose Elle James.”

To learn more about the Erie County Level Up program, visit the website at https://www4.erie.gov/levelup/.