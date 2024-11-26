Practice Report | Thompson 'ready to go' for Wednesday's home game 

Tage Thompson said he is ready to play in Wednesday’s home game against the Minnesota Wild following practice at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

Thompson, who has missed the last five games with a lower-body injury, practiced in his usual spot on Buffalo’s top line and power play unit.

“I feel good, I had a good day today and I’m ready to go tomorrow,” Thompson said.

The 6-foot-8 forward, with 11 goals and seven assists in 16 games this season, felt ready to return Saturday night at San Jose but recognized the benefits of exercising caution.

“It’s smart for sure to take an extra few days, especially where our team was at – hot on the road and feeling good about the game,” Thompson said. “It was more of a precautionary thing, making sure I was 100 [percent], ready to go and not stepping in too early, re-aggravating it.”

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said the team’s lack of a practice day ahead of the San Jose game – they had played in Anaheim the night prior – factored into the decision to delay Thompson’s return. The Sabres beat the Sharks to complete a three-game sweep of their California road trip.

Forward Jordan Greenway, meanwhile, didn’t practice Tuesday and remains week-to-week with a middle-body injury that has held him out of four games to date. He underwent a non-surgical procedure that should clarify his return timeline.

“We’ll know within the next couple days,” Ruff said, “and then we’ll see where he’s at.”

Here’s more from Tuesday’s practice at KeyBank Center.