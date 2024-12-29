At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Blues 2

Excellent special-teams play and 35 saves by goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen resulted in a 4-2 Buffalo Sabres win over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Sunday.

Jason Zucker’s third-period power-play goal was the game winner as Buffalo captured its third straight victory.

Peyton Krebs, Tage Thompson and Jiri Kulich also scored for the Sabres. Zucker, Thompson and Jack Quinn each tallied two points and Rasmus Dahlin notched his seventh assist in the past three games.

St. Louis dominated puck possession with a 74-27 advantage in shot attempts, 37-16 in shots on goal and 13-5 in high-danger scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick, but Luukkonen stayed strong under pressure to earn his third consecutive win.

The Sabres went 2-for-3 on the power play and successfully killed all four shorthanded situations.

Brayden Schenn and Nathan Walker scored for the Blues, while goalie Jordan Binnington made 12 saves on 16 shots.

Here’s more from the win.