Sharpen Up | Sabres continue 3-game homestand following emotional shootout victory

What you should know heading into Buffalo’s 3-game week.

By Katelyn Kardaman
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres will continue their three-game homestand when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday and the New York Islanders on Thursday at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres opened the homestand with an emotional comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, overcoming a two-goal deficit to take down Connor McDavid and the Oilers in unique fashion. 

Tied 2-2 at the end of regulation, Owen Power scored what was thought to be the overtime winner with 2.0 seconds left on the clock in the extra period before the goal was overturned due to an offside. The Sabres returned to the ice after celebrating their win in the locker room to officially secure the 3-2 win in a shootout, behind goals from Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch.

Here’s everything fans need to know heading into the week.

TRADE DEADLINE RECAP  

The Sabres acquired defenseman Bowen Byram last Wednesday from Colorado in exchange for forward Casey Mittelstadt.

The fourth-overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and Stanley Cup champion made his Sabres debut Thursday in Nashville, recording a goal and an assist in Buffalo’s 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Buffalo then opened deadline day by trading two of their veterans on expiring contracts, captain Kyle Okposo and defenseman Erik Johnson. The team received defenseman Calle Sjalin and a conditional seventh-round draft pick from Florida for Okposo and a fourth-round pick from Philadelphia in exchange for Johnson.

General manager Kevyn Adams closed out the day by acquiring a seventh-round pick in 2025 in exchange for goaltender Devin Cooley, who has spent the season playing in Rochester.

Kevyn Adams addresses the media.

WILD CARD RACE

The Sabres currently sit seven points out of a Wild Card spot with 65 points and a 30-30-5 overall record with 17 games remaining.  

The Red Wings and the Islanders, who currently hold the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, each have 72 points, giving Buffalo an opportunity to climb the standings with two games against Detroit and a matchup with the Islanders this week.

THE ROAD AHEAD

The group will wear its red and black third jersey on Tuesday against the Red Wings before hosting Pride Night on Thursday.

See below for game details, tickets, and broadcast information.

Tuesday, March 12: Buffalo vs. Detroit, 7 p.m. | Tickets | MSG/MSG+ (Pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Thursday, March 14: Buffalo vs. New York, 7 p.m. | Tickets | MSG/MSG+ (Pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m.)

The Sabres will then open a five-game road trip on Saturday with a rematch with the Red Wings in Detroit before visiting Seattle, Vancouver, Edmonton, and Calgary out west.

