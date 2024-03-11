Sharpen Up | Sabres continue 3-game homestand following emotional shootout victory

The Buffalo Sabres will continue their three-game homestand when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday and the New York Islanders on Thursday at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres opened the homestand with an emotional comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, overcoming a two-goal deficit to take down Connor McDavid and the Oilers in unique fashion.

Tied 2-2 at the end of regulation, Owen Power scored what was thought to be the overtime winner with 2.0 seconds left on the clock in the extra period before the goal was overturned due to an offside. The Sabres returned to the ice after celebrating their win in the locker room to officially secure the 3-2 win in a shootout, behind goals from Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch.

Here’s everything fans need to know heading into the week.