Adams discusses adding 'top-pair talent' in Byram, recaps trade deadline

Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams met with the media to discuss the four trades the team made leading up to the NHL trade deadline, which took effect Friday at 3 p.m.
The Sabres made a splash Wednesday by acquiring defenseman Bowen Byram from Colorado in exchange for forward Casey Mittelstadt. They opened deadline day by trading two veterans on expiring contracts, receiving defenseman Calle Sjalin and a conditional seventh-round draft pick from Florida for captain Kyle Okposo and a fourth-round pick from Philadelphia for defenseman Erik Johnson.
Buffalo rounded out the day by acquiring a seventh-round pick in 2025 in exchange for goaltender Devin Cooley, who has spent the season playing in Rochester.
The decision to part with Okposo and Johnson, Adams said, was reflective of the team’s position in the standings, currently nine points out of a playoff spot with 18 games remaining. The deal to acquire Byram was made with the goal of improving the roster both in the present and the long-term.
“I'll say it and I'm sure everybody else would say we're disappointed with where we are,” Adams said. “We need to be better. And the Bo Byram decision, making a big trade like that was to upgrade our team and to make our team better now and into the future, and that's what we're going to work towards in the summer.”