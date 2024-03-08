Adams discusses adding 'top-pair talent' in Byram, recaps trade deadline

“I think everyone knew coming in he’s an elite talent,” Power said afterward. “I thought he looked really good out there. He’s going up and down the ice making plays and I thought had a real solid game.”

In Byram, the Sabres also added a player who had reason to be excited given his relationships in Buffalo and who fits the age profile of what had become a young but experienced roster. Byram is close friends with Dylan Cozens and Peyton Krebs, both of whom knew Byram growing up and played alongside him at the 2021 IIHF World Championship for Canada – a team that also included Jack Quinn and Devon Levi.

That Byram met the team in Nashville at all was a testament to his enthusiasm. He was dealing with an illness the morning of the trade and, as a result, was expected to meet the Sabres in Buffalo. Hours passed, and he decided to change plans to get in the lineup as quickly as possible.

His game against the Predators was a promising start to what the team hopes is a long tenure in Buffalo.

“In this situation we felt like, to get this player, caliber of talent, we can have with us for a long time hopefully was the right move,” Adams said.

Here’s more from Adams’ press conference to end deadline day.

1. The flip side of the Byram deal was the difficult decision to part with Mittelstadt, a popular presence in the Sabres’ dressing room who had been with the organization since he was drafted in 2017. Mittelstadt had grown in that time from a healthy scratch at the time Don Granato took over as interim head coach in 2021 to the team’s leading scorer at the time of the trade.

“I think it’s important for me publicly to acknowledge what a great player and person Casey Mittelstadt is,” Adams said. “Just an incredible amount of respect for Casey. … He’s loved in that locker room. He’s a leader. It was just a very, very difficult trade to make.”

Adams reiterated that he did not shop Mittelstadt, who will be a restricted free agent after this season.

“He was a sought-after player for obvious reasons,” Adams said. “… So, I was getting calls and what I made very clear to the league is I have to be willing to listen and think about every possible scenario that I think makes sense for our team now and into the future.”