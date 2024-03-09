Sabres battle back for shootout victory following overturned OT winner

The game was Buffalo’s first in the wake of Friday’s trade deadline, which saw the departure of captain and longtime forward Kyle Okposo as well as veteran defenseman Erik Johnson. The team acquired defenseman Bowen Byram – already a friend to several players on the Buffalo roster – in exchange for another popular presence in the room, Casey Mittelstadt, earlier in the week.

The Sabres started slow, falling behind just 29 seconds in on a goal from Ryan McLeod. Warren Foegele doubled the Edmonton lead with a shorthanded goal later in the first period.

“We didn’t start as we wanted,” Luukkonen said. “That’s something coming off the trade deadline, and maybe mentally it’s not the perfect place to be as a team. Kind of refocusing after getting our feet back under us after the first and kind of sticking with it was a big thing today.”

Tage Thompson – playing at less than 100 percent after missing Thursday’s game in Nashville with an upper-body injury – buried a rebound on the power play to put the Sabres on the board late in the first period, then Jacob Bryson scored his first goal of the season to tie the game with 8:21 remaining in the third.

Luukkonen led the effort to keep the Oilers at bay in the meantime, stopping nine of the 10 high-danger scoring chances he faced (according to Natural Stat Trick). The Sabres penalty kill went 3-for-3, with Connor Clifton (3:58), Alex Tuch (3:35), and Rasmus Dahlin (3:24) all eclipsing three minutes of shorthanded ice time.

Edmonton entered Saturday ranked fifth in the NHL with an average of 3.51 goals scored per game. The Sabres held Connor McDavid scoreless, snapping the forward’s 13-game point streak.

“It took a while to get to good,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “And, in the process of it, you had to really hunker down, fight, even fight the psychology of things over the last few days and all of that made it a little bit more emotional, I guess.”

