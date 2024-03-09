Sabres battle back for shootout victory following overturned OT winner

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was waiting to be announced as the first star of an overtime victory while teammates took off their gear in the KeyBank Center dressing room. Don Granato waited attentively, having received word from his video staff that the game might not be over.
The emotional rollercoaster the Buffalo Sabres rode over the past week proved to have one final turn on Saturday afternoon when an offside review overturned what appeared to be the game-winning goal by Owen Power scored with 2.0 seconds left on the clock in overtime – but not before the Sabres celebrated the win, saluted the fans, and both teams returned to dressing rooms.
The Sabres returned to the ice, replayed the final 20.1 seconds, then went on to win the game again. Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch scored goals in the shootout, which Luukkonen clinched with a blocker save on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to reclaim his first star honors after a 30-save performance in the 3-2 victory.
“They probably made the right call on that,” Luukkonen said. “Those are the rules and you have to battle through that. In the end, we got the two points, so that’s all that matters.”