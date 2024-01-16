Sharpen Up | Sabres continue homestand with wins in 4 of last 6 games 

Happy Victory Tuesday, Sabres fans!

The Buffalo Sabres are coming off a 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Monday, led by a 28-save performance by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to earn the second shutout of his career and season.

Casey Mittelstadt, Alex Tuch, and Jordan Greenway scored in the win as the Sabres improved to 19-21-4 this season and 4-2-0 in 2024.

Haven’t had the chance to see the team yet during its six-game homestand? Fans have two more chances to catch the Sabres live before they embark on a three-game road trip out west, followed by the All-Star break.

Buffalo hosts the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night and will sport its black and red third jersey for the eighth time this season.

Tickets for the game are available here.

The game will be exclusively televised on MSG/MSG+ within the Buffalo broadcast market with pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m.

Out-of-market fans can watch the game on TNT beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The Sabres will then close out their six-game homestand when they welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to KeyBank Center for a Saturday matinee.

It will be the second meeting between the two teams this season after the Sabres defeated the Lightning 3-2 in overtime on Oct. 17 at home.

Saturday will also mark the return of Kids Takeover Day, which will see kids taking on roles such as junior reporter and in-arena host. Stay tuned to Sabres.com for more details on the day and follow along on social media to get a behind-the-scenes look at this special game day experience.

Secure your seats for Kids Takeover Day here.

Saturday’s pregame show will kick off at noon on MSG/MSG+ with puck drop scheduled for 12:30 p.m.