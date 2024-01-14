How to vote Dahlin into the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition 

The 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Fan Vote is open now through Thursday, Jan. 18 at 11:59 p.m.

Image (1)
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

Rasmus Dahlin needs your vote to participate in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition!

The NHL selected 10 players from its 44-man All-Star roster to participate in the skills competition while two players will be selected by fan vote.

The first 10 players chosen for the All-Star Skills competition include: Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Nikita Kucherov, Jack Hughes, David Pastrnak, and Elias Pettersson.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Fan Vote is open now through Thursday, Jan. 18 at 11:59 p.m. To cast your vote for the two remaining participants, visit sabres.com/vote or X (formerly known as Twitter).

How to vote

On Sabres.com:

  • Visit sabres.com/vote.
  • Complete and submit up to 10 ballots every 24 hours.
  • Each player included on a submitted ballot will record one vote.

On X (formerly known as Twitter):

  • All accurately formatted posts will record one vote for each player listed.
  • Tweet must include complete hashtag “#NHLAllStarVote” followed by either: 
  1. Full player name with or without a space (i.e., #NHLAllStarVote Rasmus Dahlin or RasmusDahlin)
  2. Player #firstandlastname (i.e., #NHLAllStarVote #RasmusDahlin)
  3. Player twitter handle (i.e., #NHLALLStarVote @RasmusDahlin00)

2024 NHL All-Star Skills details

The 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition will take place on Friday, Feb. 2 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto ahead of the All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3. The competition will kick off at 7 p.m. and will feature a revamped format with 12 NHL All-Stars competing for points in eight events. The player who accumulates the most points will take home a prize of $1 million.

Each player will compete in four of the first six events while earning points for their respective finish in each event. The first six events include: Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater, Rogers NHL Hardest Shot, Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling, NHL One Timers, NHL Passing Challenge, and Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting.

From there, the top eight point-earners will advance to the seventh event of the skills competition: the Honda NHL Shootout, where each player will choose which goalie he shoots against. Following the shootout, the top six point-earners will advance to the eighth and final event: the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course, where the point totals are doubled.

Here’s the full points breakdown.

2024 NHL All-Star Skills Points Breakdown
First Seven Events
Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course
1st – 5 points
1st – 10 points
2nd – 4 points
2nd – 8 points
3rd – 3 points
3rd – 6 points
4th – 2 points
4th – 4 points
5th – 1 point
5th – 2 points
6th – 0 points
6th – 0 points

More details, including complete descriptions of each event and how participants will be determined, will be announced at a later date.

