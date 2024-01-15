Luukkonen's 28-save shutout leads Sabres to victory over Sharks

Luukkonen made seven saves in a first period that featured a slow start from both teams. Granato felt his players took a bit to get their legs going as the team missed practice Sunday because of a winter storm impacting Western New York and did not partake in a morning skate due to the Monday matinee.

While the group focused on getting back into a rhythm, Luukkonen set the tone for the game.

“Upie was real good,” Granato said. “I said to the team, if we had one guy going, we had the right guy going. That was Upie until the others got their legs under them.”

Granato switched up the lines during the first period – and again later in the second and third – to ignite a more direct game out of his players. His first move put rookie Zach Benson alongside Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch while Casey Mittelstadt shifted in between Jordan Greenway and Eric Robinson.

The change seemed to provide a spark as Benson, Thompson, and Tuch logged nearly a minute of offensive-zone possession time on the opening shift of the second period, giving the Sabres some momentum they would carry through for the remainder of the game.

“Tommer, Tuchy those are our horses,” Mittelstadt said. “They go out and set the tone for us and I think the momentum kind of started there and I thought we had a really good second (period). Like I said, Upie made big saves. It’s the NHL, you’re going to give up a few chances and he made big saves, and we were able to get a few. Like you said, they set the tone for us, and we went from there.”