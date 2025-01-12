Sabres unable to hold onto early lead in loss to Kraken

Sam Lafferty and Jack Quinn scored goals in the loss.

Postgame Report
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Lindy Ruff attributed a lost lead to a change in approach following a 6-2 loss by the Buffalo Sabres to the Seattle Kraken at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

The Sabres led 2-0 following a dominant first period in which they earned lopsided advantages in 5-on-5 shot attempts (29-2) and scoring chances (8-0), according to Natural Stat Trick.

The Kraken responded with six unanswered goals, the first five of which were scored in a span of 12:38 stretching from the latter part of the second period to early in the third.

"I thought the second period, embarrassing the way we played,” Ruff said. “We had O-zone time, didn’t get to the inside, didn’t get pucks to the net, passed the puck around the perimeter, looked for the pretty play, and eventually it caught up to us. And to give up a goal in the last couple minutes [of the period], unacceptable. Just embarrassing, actually.”

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

The Sabres entered the game on the heels of consecutive victories, including a 4-0 shutout in Ottawa on Thursday. They carried that momentum into their start against a Kraken team that had lost its last four games, pulling ahead early on a goal from Sam Lafferty and doubling the lead with a power-play goal from Jack Quinn.

Seattle did not get on the board until Ryker Evans pinched down the right side and sent a shot off Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s blocker with 7:12 remaining in the second period. Buffalo came within a minute of carrying the lead into intermission, but Andre Burakovsky was left alone to score the tying goal off a rebound with 47.7 seconds remaining.

The Sabres finished the middle period with an 18-17 advantage in 5-on-5 shot attempts, but captain Rasmus Dahlin echoed his coach in saying they spent too much time on the perimeter of the offensive zone.

“It’s nice being outside – it’s calm, relaxing, but you get nothing from it,” Dahlin said. “So, I mean, I’ve been saying this [a lot], but you can’t be comfortable. That’s it.”

Following an unsuccessful power play by the Sabres to open the third period, the Kraken took control of the game with three goals in a span of 2:18. The first was scored by Oliver Bjorkstrand on a point-blank shot that was initially stopped by Luukkonen but deflected in off the body of defenseman Jacob Bryson.

Kaapo Kakko scored next on a shot from the right faceoff circle, then scored again on a Kraken power play 1:40 later. Brandon Tanev added an empty-net goal with 3:35 remaining.

The Sabres fell to 12-9-5 in games in which they have scored the first goal this season.

“We’ve just got to keep pushing for the next one and we can’t change anything,” alternate captain Dylan Cozens said. “We can’t try to play an easy game and try and go through sticks and try to make plays at the blue line. We’ve just got to keep doing what we did in the first and get it behind them and play the right way and win battles down low and get to the net. Yeah, it’s happened too much where we’ve gotten the lead right away, we’ve had a good start and then we just crumble and give the game away.”

Added Ruff: “It’s believing that, how you got there, you’ve got to continue to play the same way. There’s a discipline to that. Continue to play the same way.”

Here’s more from the loss.

FINAL | Kraken 6 - Sabres 2

1. Beck Malenstyn and Mattias Samuelsson both remained out due to illness. The Sabres dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game in their absence.

2. Quinn’s power-play goal – a one-timer scored from a sharp angle low in the left faceoff circle – was his seventh in his past 12 games dating back to Dec. 15. He’s tied for eighth in the NHL in that span.

Up next

The homestand continues against Carolina on Wednesday. Tickets are available here.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT and streaming on Max beginning at 6 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550.

News Feed

At the Horn | Kraken 6 - Sabres 2

Sabres vs. Kraken | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Prospects Update | Ziemer returns to role as 'Mr. Consistent' with Minnesota after capturing World Juniors gold

Practice Report | Samuelsson remains absent due to illness, unlikely to play Saturday

Jan. 11 is Kids Takeover Day at KeyBank Center

Quinn strikes twice as Sabres shut out Senators

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Senators 0

Sabres to hold 'Buffalo Bills Night' on Tuesday, March 4

Sabres at Senators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Kozak joins Sabres with Kulich out week to week

Injuries and transactions | Samuelsson (illness) expected to miss Saturday's game

New-look second line leads Sabres past Capitals

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Capitals 3 (SO)

Sabres at World Juniors | Kleber, Ziemer win gold with Team USA

Sabres vs. Capitals | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres fall to Golden Knights to end Western Conference road trip

At the Horn | Golden Knights 3 - Sabres 1

Sabres at Golden Knights | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines