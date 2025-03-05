At the Horn | Sharks 6 - Sabres 2

The Buffalo Sabres saw their winless streak extend to four games with a 6-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

San Jose received goals from Timothy Liljegren, Nico Sturm, William Eklund, Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and Tyler Toffoli. Buffalo entered the third period trailing by one but was outscored 4-1 over the final 20 minutes. Alexandar Georgiev earned the victory in net with 20 saves.

JJ Peterka scored for the Sabres to extend his point streak to six games. Tage Thompson added his 30th goal of the season.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 23 of 28 shots.