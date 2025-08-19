'Sabrehood Summer Tour' to bring autograph signings, prizes to Tops Friendly Markets

The Sabrehood Summer Tour is back and coming to a Tops Friendly Markets near you!

The Sabrehood Summer Tour gives fans the chance to win prizes that are perfect to wind down the summer season: lunchboxes, cooler bags, bobbleheads and more. Fans will also be able to meet a Sabres alumnus, hang out with Sabretooth, and test their skills at an inflatable hockey shot game.

Plus, a special sweepstakes drawing will be held at each Sabrehood Summer Tour stop, with the winner receiving a pair of tickets to the 2025-26 home opener, a signed jersey, and a Tops Friendly Markets gift card.

Fans at each tour stop will also receive a “Welcome to the Sabrehood” lawn sign to display in the leadup to this season (limited quantity, while supplies last).

The Sabrehood Summer Tour will visit the following Tops Friendly Markets locations on the specified dates from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (A Sabres alumnus will sign autographs at each stop from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.)