'Sabrehood Summer Tour' to bring autograph signings, prizes to Tops Friendly Markets

The tour will visit four Tops locations in August and September.

SMKT-3022_Sabrehood Summer Tour 2025 Graphics_VB 2
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

The Sabrehood Summer Tour is back and coming to a Tops Friendly Markets near you!

The Sabrehood Summer Tour gives fans the chance to win prizes that are perfect to wind down the summer season: lunchboxes, cooler bags, bobbleheads and more. Fans will also be able to meet a Sabres alumnus, hang out with Sabretooth, and test their skills at an inflatable hockey shot game.

Plus, a special sweepstakes drawing will be held at each Sabrehood Summer Tour stop, with the winner receiving a pair of tickets to the 2025-26 home opener, a signed jersey, and a Tops Friendly Markets gift card.

Fans at each tour stop will also receive a “Welcome to the Sabrehood” lawn sign to display in the leadup to this season (limited quantity, while supplies last).

The Sabrehood Summer Tour will visit the following Tops Friendly Markets locations on the specified dates from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (A Sabres alumnus will sign autographs at each stop from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.)

  • Thursday, Aug. 21 – 4777 Transit Road in Lancaster
  • Wednesday, Aug. 27 – 3980 Maple Road in Amherst
  • Wednesday, Sept. 3 – 255 Orchard Park in West Seneca
  • Wednesday, Sept. 10 – 2101 Elmwood Ave. in Buffalo

News Feed

Sabres sign Levi to 2-year contract

'It's more than a venue' | Naming rights extension symbolic of Sabres, KeyBank's shared commitment to Buffalo

Enter the 'Key to the Arena Sweepstakes' for your chance to win Sabres, Bandits Season Memberships and tickets to live events

Sabres announce 10-year extension of arena naming rights deal with KeyBank

Build your own Sabres schedule with the 10-Game Flex Plan

Sabres sign Timmins to 2-year contract

'I want to be the best' | Tracing Radim Mrtka’s development back to Havlickuv Brod, Czechia

What you need to know about the new NHL CBA

“I have a lot more to give” | 2-year deal benefits both Byram and Buffalo

Give 716 Day 2025 raises more than $1.4 million for WNY charities

Sabres sign Leschyshyn to 1-year contract

Sabres announce 2025-26 regular season schedule

Sabres to open 2025-26 season at home on Thursday, Oct. 9 

Sabres sign Mrtka to 3-year, entry-level contract

Sabres sign Byram to 2-year contract

Sabres announce 2025 Prospects Challenge schedule

Lyon on opportunity in Buffalo: 'I'm going to be the best version of myself' 

NHL, NHL Players' Association ratify 4-year Collective Bargaining Agreement