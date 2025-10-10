Sabres 'Rink Takover Series' comes to Northtown Center on Sunday, Oct. 12

Buffalo Sabres fans, we’re coming to a rink near you! Throughout the season, we’re bringing fun for the whole family at rinks throughout Western New York with the Hockey Day In Buffalo: Rink Takeover Series!

The Rink Takeover series is part of the Buffalo Sabres' ongoing Youth Hockey initiative committed to building lasting relationships with the community, encouraging young athletes, and growing the game at every level.

The first stop will take place on Sunday, Oct. 12 at Northtown Center. Those in attendance and playing hockey that day will be treated to hockey activations, prizes and giveaways, ticket offers, alumni and Sabretooth appearances and much more!