Sabres 'Rink Takover Series' comes to Northtown Center on Sunday, Oct. 12

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and includes prizes, appearances from Sabres alumni, Sabretooh and more.

VB 1920x1080 copy (1)
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres fans, we’re coming to a rink near you! Throughout the season, we’re bringing fun for the whole family at rinks throughout Western New York with the Hockey Day In Buffalo: Rink Takeover Series!

The Rink Takeover series is part of the Buffalo Sabres' ongoing Youth Hockey initiative committed to building lasting relationships with the community, encouraging young athletes, and growing the game at every level.

The first stop will take place on Sunday, Oct. 12 at Northtown Center. Those in attendance and playing hockey that day will be treated to hockey activations, prizes and giveaways, ticket offers, alumni and Sabretooth appearances and much more!

Rink Takeover #1

Where: Northtown Center at Amherst (1615 Amherst Manor Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 12

Time: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

What to expect:

  • Sabres alumni Grant Ledyard & Darryl Shannon appearance (9 a.m. - 10 a.m.)
  • Sabretooth Appearance (9 a.m. - 10 a.m.)
  • Music, giveaways and prizes
  • Inflatable hockey shot activation
  • Face painting and glitter tattoos
  • Tim Hortons donuts and coffee (while supplies last)

Stay tuned for more on the Hockey Day in Buffalo: Rink Takeover series. If interested in having your rink participate in the future, **click here**.

