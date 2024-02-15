Sabres recall Tokarski from Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Thursday. In a corresponding move, Buffalo has placed forward Jack Quinn on injured reserve.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is day to day with a lower-body injury.

Tokarski has posted a 7-7-2 record in 16 games with the Amerks this season. A fifth-round pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, he's played in 80 NHL games for Tampa Bay, Montreal, Anaheim, Buffalo, and Pittsburgh, including 42 games with the Sabres during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

The Watson, Saskatchewan native has recorded a 3.15 save percentage, a .902 goals-against average, and two shutouts during his time in the NHL.

The Sabres host the Florida Panthers on Thursday to conclude a four-game homestand at KeyBank Center.