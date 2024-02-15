Sabres recall Tokarski from Rochester

The goaltender has appeared in 16 games for the Amerks this season.

buf_tokarskirecalled
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Thursday. In a corresponding move, Buffalo has placed forward Jack Quinn on injured reserve.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is day to day with a lower-body injury.

Tokarski has posted a 7-7-2 record in 16 games with the Amerks this season. A fifth-round pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, he's played in 80 NHL games for Tampa Bay, Montreal, Anaheim, Buffalo, and Pittsburgh, including 42 games with the Sabres during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

The Watson, Saskatchewan native has recorded a 3.15 save percentage, a .902 goals-against average, and two shutouts during his time in the NHL.

The Sabres host the Florida Panthers on Thursday to conclude a four-game homestand at KeyBank Center.

News Feed

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Panthers

Game Night | Sabres vs. Panthers

What to expect on Military Appreciation Night

Greenway tallies 3 points, Luukkonen makes 33 saves in 7-0 win over Kings

At the Horn | Sabres 7 - Kings 0

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Kings

Game Night | Sabres vs. Kings

Sabres, Erie County Level Up collaborate on new Diversity Shop at KeyBank Center

Power evaluated for potential injury after exiting practice early

Sharpen Up | Sabres close out 4-game homestand Thursday against Florida

Okposo scores lone goal for Sabres in loss to Blues

At the Horn | Blues 3 - Sabres 1

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Blues

Game Day | Sabres vs. Blues

Cozens, Benson, and Peterka look to continue playing with confidence as a line

Luukkonen's commitment to growth has earned him opportunity as Sabres' No. 1 goalie

Start time for Sabres vs. Islanders on March 14 changed to 7 p.m.

Ryan Miller, fellow alumni to return for 'Catwalk for Charity' event on March 15