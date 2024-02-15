Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Panthers

The Buffalo Sabres will close out their four-game homestand against the Florida Panthers on Thursday after scoring seven goals in a 7-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

Coach Don Granato shared that his team needs to be ready and remain in the moment against the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

“…We have to stay in the moment, really. And that moment is you’ve got a very competitive, accomplished hockey team coming in that you have to be ready to play for,” Granato said. “It’s going to be a hard-fought game. They don’t give you much for time and space. They come in I think on a nine-game road winning streak, so their confidence is very high. … So, we need to stay in the moment, be ready.”