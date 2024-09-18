Dahlin being evaluated after exiting Wednesday's practice

Rasmus Dahlin is being evaluated after sustaining an injury early during the Buffalo Sabres’ opening practice of training camp on Wednesday, coach Lindy Ruff said.

Dahlin left the practice after sustaining the injury and did not return.

“It was just one of those things, he was passing the puck and something happened,” Ruff said. “So, you know, [as] precaution, got him off. He’s going to get looked at and then we’ll find out what’s going on.”

Dahlin tied for the team lead in points last season and ranked fourth in the NHL in time on ice.

The Sabres have three days of practice sessions prior to their preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at KeyBank Center. The team departs for the start of the NHL Global Series in Munich, Germany next Tuesday.

Buffalo returns to practice Thursday at 9 a.m. Stay tuned to Sabres.com for more updates from Day 1 of camp.