Sabres select Mrtka with 9th pick in NHL Draft

The Buffalo Sabres have selected right-shot defenseman Radim Mrtka with the ninth-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Mrtka, a native Havlickuv Brod, Czechia, played this past season with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League (WHL), accumulating 35 points (3+32) and a plus-10 rating in 43 regular season games. His 0.81 points per game ranked third among the WHL’s rookie defensemen. His international experience includes back-to-back years representing Czechia at the Under-18 World Junior Championship, as well as a silver medal at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The 6-foot-6, 218-pound blueliner has been lauded for his defensive stickwork, reach and skating ability, plus a knack for jumping into the play and generating offense.

NHL.com’s Mike G. Morreale, who discussed top draft prospects earlier this month with Sabres.com, sees massive potential in the 18-year-old Mrtka, who wasn’t fully committed to a career in hockey until a few years ago.

“He never went to a skills camp or a skating clinic prior to the age of 14,” Morreale said. “That’s why I think, of any prospect in this draft, the ceiling is the highest for him. He’s already a big guy at 6-6, but when he begins to learn the game even more, what he can do with that size frame, I think it’s gonna be pretty scary.”

Added The Athletic’s Corey Pronman: “I think Mrtka definitely has the potential to be a long-time top-four defenseman who just plays reliable, steady minutes in all situations.”

As a taller, younger player, Mrtka admitted at the NHL Scouting Combine, he held back to avoid taking penalties. Now, he’s intent on improving the physical side of his game.

“When I was young, I was always big, so when I hit somebody, I made it to the penalty box,” Mrtka said. “So, I kind of played without body to [stay] on the ice. So, right now, when everybody’s getting bigger and stronger, I can play more physical. So, it’s getting better.”

The Sabres are already well-stocked with left-shot defensemen signed long-term, a group led by Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, Mattias Samuelsson. A day after adding the right-shot Michael Kesselring via trade from Utah, Buffalo continues to strengthen its organizational depth at the position.

Here’s NHL Central Scouting’s description of Mrtka: “A huge 6’6” right-handed two-way defenseman. He looks like the prototype of an NHL player. A mobile, strong skater with good acceleration and speed for a player of his size. Plays with confidence, handles the puck well, and likes to use his big frame in battles. Good reach and a fine understanding of the game. Plays a solid two-way game and likes to join the rush. Makes smart passes. Tough to play against close to the net. Fine work ethic. Very good with the puck under checking pressure. Generates many shots from the back end, especially when playing on the power play. Good at jumping down from the point to finish off a scoring chance. Boxes out and protects his net-front well. Wins board battles with consistency. Sticks up for and comes to the aid of teammates. Effective on the penalty kill with a good and active stick to strip and disrupt.”