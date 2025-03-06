Prospects Report | Ostlund catches fire after slow start

The 1st -round pick is a point-per-game player over the last 2 months.

By Noah Monroe
Twelve games into his first full AHL season with the Rochester Americans, 2022 first-round pick Noah Ostlund hadn’t made the progress he wanted.

While he was playing a good defensive game, rarely being on the ice for goals against, he couldn’t match that performance in the offensive end.

Ostlund had only one point, and on top of that, for nearly two months from Oct. 26 to Dec. 20, he was stuck watching from the press box as he dealt with an upper-body injury.

Then, six games after his return from injury on Jan. 10, a switch flipped when he got his first assist and second point of the season.

He hasn’t slowed down since, tallying 21 points (9+12) in 21 games, bouncing back from his dry spell and showing he’s past the injury that previously hampered him. His production has helped Rochester to a 13-7-1 record in that span.

“I think he’s on the right track – I think he’s producing right now,” Rochester assistant coach Vinny Prospal said. “I wish it would’ve been like that right off the bat, right from the beginning of the year, but it’s great to see because that was really the only thing that was missing from his game.”

Ostlund used the two-month absence to get bigger and create positive habits, so once he returned to the Amerks lineup, he’d be in a better position to get back into the scoring column.

While the injury restricted upper-body movement and prevented him from shooting, he worked with Amerks strength and conditioning coach Nick Craven; together, they found ways to continue Ostlund’s development without shooting.

“I was able to skate but not shoot,” Ostlund said. “It was hard skates with the strength coach and doing everything I could do in the gym to make me stronger. And I gained a couple of pounds, too.”

Once Ostlund returned from injury on Dec. 20, the fatigue from his injury showed. In his first five games back, he registered just seven shots and zero points.

For the Stockholm, Sweden native acclimating to a new place, wanting to live up to his first-round billing, and having to deal with a cold spell and an injury in his first full professional season in North America, doubt can start to creep in.

“You’re going to go through a cold stretch in your career,” head coach Michael Leone said. “It’s not a smooth and narrow path. You have to have a belief and inner drive of yourself. You know it’ll eventually change and there has to be a lot of mental toughness involved.”

Luckily for Ostlund, Leone and Prospal saw the work he put into being a 200-foot player in Rochester, even if he wasn’t being rewarded for the 100 feet on offense.

Seeing Ostlund come to Blue Cross Arena every day with a hunger to rehab, compete and improve, Leone developed an appreciation for the 20-year-old and what he was trying to achieve with the pressure attached to his name. Leone told Ostlund as much in their meetings during the cold spell.

“We just told him that we really believe in him and that we have a lot of confidence in him as a player,” Leone said. “When you’re around somebody every day and you see how hard they work, you have an appreciation, and you pull for them and you’re in their corner. He’s a 1C and he’s playing like it right now.”

In part due to the belief instilled in him, and the work he put in, he eventually got his name on the scoresheet, assisting on a Nikita Novikov goal Jan. 10. Then, two games later, he got another assist. And another the next game, and in the next, a goal.

Before he knew it, Ostlund had not only shaken off his scoring drought, but he had put together a hot streak, recording a point in 14 of 21 games since Jan. 10. That stretch includes six multi-point efforts.

Ostlund’s recent production has catapulted himself to first on the team among forwards in plus-minus (+14), fourth on the team in goals (10) and tied for ninth in points (22) despite playing 33 of Rochester’s 54 games.

“You look at his first 10 games, he had one goal, zero assists, as a center,” Prospal said. “Now, he’s basically collecting points every game, so maybe in his case, (the injury) was a good thing, basically putting him on the right track in his development process.”

Now, Ostlund’s challenge is maintaining this level of production. Ultimately, he’ll need to establish consistency for the rest of the season, even if that means not being a point-a-game player, with Leone saying “it’s a part of a player’s development.”

“Once you get drafted, whether you’re a first-round pick or second-round pick, it’s just a number,” Leone said. “You have to perform, and you have to be willing to be consistent to become a really good player. It’s not just about points – you have to play away from the puck as well.”

Rochester has 18 games left in the regular season and likely more with the upcoming Calder Cup Playoffs. More games mean more chances for Ostlund to prove that this isn’t just a hot streak, but rather an indication of his talent and potential as a professional.

“Noah’s on the right track, but this is really his first season in North America, so the remainder of the season is going to be a good test for him,” Prospal said. “And next year is going to be a season where he’s going to have to back it up.”

Player Spotlight

Devon Levi, G (Rochester, AHL)

Following a spectacular month of February, Levi was named AHL Goaltender of the Month, following up on winning AHL Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 17 to 23.

Levi made seven starts in February, going 5-2-0 with three shutouts, a 1.66 goals-against average and .937 save percentage as a key part of Rochester’s push for first place in the AHL.

NCAA Conference Tournaments

NCAA conference tournaments begin March 7. The Sabres will have 10 prospects participating, with three conferences (Big Ten, Hockey East and NCHC) seeing multiple prospects compete.

Here’s the schedule for the tournaments:

Big Ten Tournament: March 7-22, campus sites (7 teams)

Quarterfinals: March 7-8

Semifinals: March 15

Finals: March 22

Sabres prospects competing:

  • Patrick Geary, D (Michigan State
  • Maxim Strbak, D (Michigan State)
  • Aaron Huglen, RW (Minnesota)
  • Brodie Ziemer, RW (Minnesota)

CCHA Conference Tournament: March 7-21

Quarterfinals: March 7-9

Semifinals: March 15

Finals: March 21

Sabres prospects competing:

  • Stiven Sardarian, RW (Michigan Tech)

ECAC: March 21-22

First Round: March 7-8

Quarterfinals: March 14-16

Semifinals: March 21

Finals: March 22

Sabres prospects competing:

  • Sean Keohane, D (Harvard)

Hockey East: March 12-21

Opening Round: March 12

Quarterfinals: March 15

Semifinals: March 20

Finals: March 21

Sabres prospects competing:

  • Gavin McCarthy, D (Boston University)
  • Jake Richard, RW (Connecticut)

NCHC Tournament: March 14-22, Minnesota (8 teams)

Quarterfinals: March 14-16

Semifinals: March 21

Finals: March 22

Sabres prospects competing:

  • Matteo Costantini, C (Western Michigan)
  • Adam Kleber, D (Minnesota Duluth)

Season Statistics - Skaters

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
+/-
Rochester (AHL)
Konsta Helenius, C

48

9

17

26

+2

Aleksandr Kisakov, LW

7

3

1

4

+4

Vsevolod Komarov, D

51

2

11

13

+7

Viktor Neuchev, RW

39

7

15

22

-3

Nikita Novikov, D

50

5

13

18

+26

Noah Ostlund, C

33

10

12

22

+14

Ty Tullio, RW

27

1

6

7

-1

Anton Wahlberg, C

45

9

12

21

-2

Olivier Nadeau, C
4
0
2
2
0
Isak Rosen, RW
51
26
24
50
+10
Tyson Kozak, C
28
7
6
13
+7
Canadian Hockey League (CHL)
Ethan Miedema, LW (Kingston, OHL)

57

19

32

51

+10

Simon Pier-Brunet, D (Drummondville, QMJHL)

54

6

24

30

+13

Europe
Gustav Karlsson, C (Falu IF, HockeyEttan)

32

7

7

14

-11

Viljami Marjala, C (TPS, Liiga)

49

8

41

49

-4

Prokhor Poltapov, LW (CSKA Moscow, KHL)

61

14

22

36

+15

Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson, LW (Vasterviks IK, HockeyEttan)

8

0

1

1

-3

Linus Sjodin, C (Rogle BK, SHL)

48

1

4

5

-3

William von Barnekow, C (Malmo, SHL)

49

5

4

9

-5

NCAA
Matteo Costantini, C (Western Michigan, NCHC)

30

6

12

18

+6

Patrick Geary, D (Michigan State, Big 10)

34

1

6

7

+4

Aaron Huglen, RW (Minnesota, Big 10)

35

5

14

19

+5

Sean Keohane, D (Harvard, ECAC)

11

0

2

2

-3

Adam Kleber, D (Minnesota Duluth, NCHC)

29

2

3

5

-7

Gavin McCarthy, D (Boston University, Hockey East)

31

3

10

13

+4

Jake Richard, RW (Connecticut, Hockey East)

28

13

20

33

+17

Stiven Sardarian, RW (Michigan Tech, CCHA)

33

10

24

34

+5

Maxim Strbak, D (Michigan State, Big 10)

30

3

15

18

+6

Brodie Ziemer, RW (Minnesota, Big 10)

34

11

10

21

+9

USHL
Luke Osburn, D (Youngstown)

42

6

22

28

-3

Norwin Panocha, D (Green Bay)

15

0

3

3

-5

Vasily Zelenov, RW (Green Bay)

42

12

14

36

-2

Season Statistics - Goaltenders

 
Games Played
Record
SV%
GAA
Devon Levi (Rochester, AHL)
28
19-6-5
.919
2.19
Ryerson Leenders (Brantford, OHL)

42

26-13-3

.906

3.22

Topias Leinonen (Mora IK, Allsvenskan)

24

12-10-0

.906

2.41

Scott Ratzlaff (Seattle, WHL)

42

19-18-4

.906

3.24

