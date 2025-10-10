‘He’s almost like a rat’ | Konsta Helenius looking to capitalize on strong preseason, end of 2024

“Going into the preseason, I thought you saw a lot of what Konsta did at the end of the year with playoffs,” Leone said. “When he's physically engaged and he's skating and he's attacking the game, I think you see the best version of himself. And I thought he was really assertive in the games. I think the first game in Columbus, he might have had seven, eight hits. I think when Konsta [Helenius] is playing his best, he's almost like a rat. He's engaged, he's in scrums, and then you let his skill take over, and I thought you saw a lot of that in in the preseason.”

In that same exhibition, Helenius played alongside Zucker and Alex Tuch: a recognition of preseason consistency and a nod of respect from coach Lindy Ruff, who put his trust in the youngest member of the lineup.

Less than four minutes after assisting on the eventual game winner, Helenius found himself in the penalty box with his team clinging to a one-goal lead. He watched his teammates kill off the hooking penalty, but once he got back to the bench, he said he didn’t think he’d have another opportunity.

Helenius got that chance when Ruff called his number with the Blue Jackets utilizing the extra attacker to go 6-on-5, and he helped kill it off with multiple checks and puck clears to the neutral zone.

“Yeah, it was nice that he gave me a chance to get it back,” Helenius said. “It was a stupid penalty, and then [Ruff] just put me 6-on-5. So, just got to give that effort and move on.”