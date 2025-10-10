‘He’s almost like a rat’ | Konsta Helenius looking to capitalize on strong preseason, end of 2024

Melvin Novotny, F (Muskegon, USHL) & Ryan Rucinski, F (Youngstown, USHL)
During the Prospects Challenge, Leone put together a line of three 18-year-olds all hailing from the USHL, the same league Leone spent two years in before becoming the Amerks head coach: Melvin Novotny, Ryan Rucinski and Matous Kucharcik.
Leone raved about all three for their fearlessness and elite offensive ability during their first Prospects Challenge, and all three are poised to make significant impacts this season in the USHL.
Most notable, however, are Novotny’s and Rucinski’s hot starts. Novotny, a 2025 seventh-round pick and University of Massachusetts (NCAA) commit, is starting his first season in North America after coming over from Sweden. Novotny has four goals and two assists in six games and sits tied for second in the league in goals.
“Every player, once you get to prospect camp, it’s a clean slate, especially those guys that are there for their first ones and you have an opportunity to show yourself,” Leone said. “They’re late-round picks, but I thought both players played really good. They're highly competitive players. They compete on every puck. Different players, but Melvin's got an elite stick, he sees the ice really well. Obviously, both players have to get a lot stronger. I think the USHL is a really good route. I spend a lot of time in the USHL. It's a really hard league, and it's hard to produce when you look at other leagues in junior hockey.”
Leone called Rucinski a “ball of energy” after a goal against Pittsburgh in the Prospects Challenge on Sept. 15. The 2025 seventh-round selection and Ohio State (NCAA) commit impressed with his playmaking ability, competitive energy and creativity.
Rucinski is in his third full season with Youngstown and already has five points in six games after tallying 42 points in 49 games a season ago.
“Ryan is just a worker,” Leone said. “He's just relentless on the puck. He plays the game the right way. He's fearless. He gets to the net. He just makes a lot of plays happen on the ice. Both are really good kids and really good, in my opinion, late-round picks.”