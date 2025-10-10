‘He’s almost like a rat’ | Konsta Helenius looking to capitalize on strong preseason, end of 2024

The 2024 1st-round pick feels more confident than ever after 3 points in 4 preseason games.

By Tyler Millen
Konsta Helenius entered the Columbus Blue Jackets’ defensive zone 3-on-1 with a convoy of teammates barreling toward the net. Helenius delayed with a toe drag, waited for the defenseman to slide by and ripped a wrist shot past Jet Greaves to help propel the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-0 preseason opening win on Sept. 22.

Not only did the highlight-reel goal cap off a strong night for the 19-year-old, it acted as a launching pad for a dominant preseason stint – one where he provided the Sabres’ organization with a tangible glimpse into what their 2024 first-round pick can do against NHL caliber competition.

Helenius was the only Sabre to play in each of the first four preseason games, and he shined with a goal and two assists in that span. One of those assists came in a 2-1 win over Columbus, where he set up Jason Zucker for the game-winning goal during a tenacious and gritty shift – two of the key dynamics of Helenius’ game, according to Rochester Americans (AHL) coach Michael Leone.

Jason Zucker gives the Sabres a 2-1 lead

“Going into the preseason, I thought you saw a lot of what Konsta did at the end of the year with playoffs,” Leone said. “When he's physically engaged and he's skating and he's attacking the game, I think you see the best version of himself. And I thought he was really assertive in the games. I think the first game in Columbus, he might have had seven, eight hits. I think when Konsta [Helenius] is playing his best, he's almost like a rat. He's engaged, he's in scrums, and then you let his skill take over, and I thought you saw a lot of that in in the preseason.”

In that same exhibition, Helenius played alongside Zucker and Alex Tuch: a recognition of preseason consistency and a nod of respect from coach Lindy Ruff, who put his trust in the youngest member of the lineup.

Less than four minutes after assisting on the eventual game winner, Helenius found himself in the penalty box with his team clinging to a one-goal lead. He watched his teammates kill off the hooking penalty, but once he got back to the bench, he said he didn’t think he’d have another opportunity.

Helenius got that chance when Ruff called his number with the Blue Jackets utilizing the extra attacker to go 6-on-5, and he helped kill it off with multiple checks and puck clears to the neutral zone.

“Yeah, it was nice that he gave me a chance to get it back,” Helenius said. “It was a stupid penalty, and then [Ruff] just put me 6-on-5. So, just got to give that effort and move on.”

Ruff said he considered his options – sit the young forward, or see how he responds to the late-game challenge – and Helenius impressed with his tough response.

The effort from Helenius caught the attention of Zucker, a 15-year NHL veteran who’s 14 years older than his preseason linemate. Zucker said he was impressed with Helenius and enjoyed learning about Helenius’ game.

“I think he’s going to be a really good player in this league for a long time,” Zucker said.

Helenius is entering his second full season in North America and will begin the 2025-26 season with the Rochester Americans (AHL). He finished the 2024-25 campaign with 35 points in 65 games – and was named to the AHL Top Prospects Team – but it was his end-of-season accomplishments that drew the most attention. Helenius had 15 points in the final 22 regular season games – with his first professional hat trick in that span – and was dominant in the Calder Cup Playoffs with six points in eight games.

His strong second-half stretch also included a silver medal at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, where Helenius finished second on Finland with six points in seven games. He’s eligible to return to World Juniors this December for his third appearance in that tournament.

After taking last season to fully adjust to the North American rink and style, Helenius spent the summer developing his skating, adding weight and improivng a less tangible concept: his confidence.

Leone has seen Helenius’ confidence flourish since the Sabres’ Prospects Challenge, where a one-point performance in three games didn’t deter the Ylojarvi, Finland, product. Leone said it’s crucial for Helenius to be dialed into the smaller details of his game early in the season to set the stage for what could be a special year.

“I think the most important thing for Konsta is continuing to play the right way,” Leone said. “His habits and details away from the puck are ultimately, I think, what gets him to the next level, but his ceiling is whatever he wants to make it, because he could be a really good player.

“It's really important for him to get off to a really good start and make sure he's not focused on points. I think that's a really good thing with young kids is scoring points. Really, if you play the game the right way, you do the right things, you're ultimately going to get rewarded. Making sure that he's locked into those things, and then with his skill set and the way he can play, he'll produce.”

Helenius said he feels more confident entering Year 2 with the Amerks and talked about his self-proclaimed comfort level alongside a large returning cast of teammates such as Anton Wahlberg, Isak Rosen and Noah Ostlund.

Helenius' internal belief and continued development as a 200-foot player has him on the cusp of becoming a full-time member of the Buffalo Sabres. Helenius knows he’s close and said he has one aspiration for this upcoming season.

“Try to do better than last year, because everyone here wants to play in the NHL,” Helenius said. “I try to get better every day here and play in the NHL. That's the goal.”

Player spotlight

Radim Mrtka, D, Rochester Americans (AHL)

Radim Mrtka made his presence felt in the final two months of the preseason. The 2025 ninth-overall pick scored just five minutes into his first Sabres Prospects Challenge game and was dominant in the three-game series.

That performance carried over into the exhibition slate, where he raised his level of play against even older and more physically developed competition. Mrtka played four games and was slated to play in the preseason finale against Pittsburgh before an illness sidelined him.

Mrtka had a goal and an assist in the four games, with 20 or more shifts and 15 or more minutes in each contest. The 18-year-old showed his ability to use his 6-foot-6 frame to create turnovers, and he dialed up the physicality.

Radim Mrtka gives the Sabres a 2-0 lead

Mrtka remains with the Amerks as they open their regular season on Friday, but Leone said it’s unclear whether he’ll remain there or return to Seattle in the WHL. Mrtka can move between levels throughout the year, but his preseason play has Leone and others excited.

"I thought he had a great preseason,” Leone said. “I don't want to say (I was) blown away, but for an 18-year-old kid to go into preseason...” Leone said. “He knows what he is. He can kill plays, he's physical away from the puck, stick detail, closing on guys, whether it's in the neutral zone off of rushes, making sure you're on the right side of the puck, how to kill plays in the D zone. I think (those) are some things in his game he has to improve in.”

“For me, it's probably his mobility for a guy that big, that could really get his shots through... He has really good hockey sense on breakouts too, his reads that he makes. You could even ask our scouts who drafted him, it was probably more physical of a game that he played in NHL preseason than I thought.”

Simon-Pier Brunet, D (Victoriaville, QMJHL)

The offseason brought a fresh change for the Sabres’ 2024 fourth-round pick Simon-Pier Brunet when he was traded from the Drummondville Voltigeurs to the Victoriaville Tigres back in April.

Brunet was named the Tigres’ captain for the 2025-26 season, and the 19-year-old is off to a strong start with a team-high seven assists in five games played.

Brunet is tied for the fourth-most points by a defenseman in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League and is on pace to set a new career high in points.

He's is entering his fourth and final full season in the “Q” and has logged 169 games. He’s in his overage year – as a result of turning 20 in October – and is slated to play for Merrimack College (NCAA) in 2026-27.

Leone said Brunet has taken great strides in his game offensively, defensively and with finding his identity as a blueliner.

“From the time I saw him the first time last year, I think his puck play has gotten a lot better,” Leone said. “He's more poised with the puck and confidence. He's really a physical presence. ... I think the biggest thing for him is – like any defenseman – what are you going to be in the future? And I think it's probably more of a shutdown D, someone that's really physical and hard to play against. I think that's really important in his game, not just the producing of offense, but to be a really good defender, ability to take rushes to kill plays early in the D zone and get out of your zone quick.

“That's great he's off to a good start.”

Melvin Novotny, F (Muskegon, USHL) & Ryan Rucinski, F (Youngstown, USHL)

During the Prospects Challenge, Leone put together a line of three 18-year-olds all hailing from the USHL, the same league Leone spent two years in before becoming the Amerks head coach: Melvin Novotny, Ryan Rucinski and Matous Kucharcik.

Leone raved about all three for their fearlessness and elite offensive ability during their first Prospects Challenge, and all three are poised to make significant impacts this season in the USHL.

Most notable, however, are Novotny’s and Rucinski’s hot starts. Novotny, a 2025 seventh-round pick and University of Massachusetts (NCAA) commit, is starting his first season in North America after coming over from Sweden. Novotny has four goals and two assists in six games and sits tied for second in the league in goals.

“Every player, once you get to prospect camp, it’s a clean slate, especially those guys that are there for their first ones and you have an opportunity to show yourself,” Leone said. “They’re late-round picks, but I thought both players played really good. They're highly competitive players. They compete on every puck. Different players, but Melvin's got an elite stick, he sees the ice really well. Obviously, both players have to get a lot stronger. I think the USHL is a really good route. I spend a lot of time in the USHL. It's a really hard league, and it's hard to produce when you look at other leagues in junior hockey.”

Leone called Rucinski a “ball of energy” after a goal against Pittsburgh in the Prospects Challenge on Sept. 15. The 2025 seventh-round selection and Ohio State (NCAA) commit impressed with his playmaking ability, competitive energy and creativity.

Rucinski is in his third full season with Youngstown and already has five points in six games after tallying 42 points in 49 games a season ago.

“Ryan is just a worker,” Leone said. “He's just relentless on the puck. He plays the game the right way. He's fearless. He gets to the net. He just makes a lot of plays happen on the ice. Both are really good kids and really good, in my opinion, late-round picks.”

Season Statistics - Skaters

 Canadian Hockey League (CHL)

Games Played  

Goals 

Assists 

Points 

+/- 

Simon-Pier Brunet, D (Victoriaville Tigres, QMJHL)  

5 

0 

7 

7 

-3 

Noah Laberge, D (Newfoundland Regiment, QMJHL) 

5 

0 

2 

2 

-2 

David Bedkowski, D (Owen Sound Attack, OHL)  

6 

0 

0 

0 

-4 

Europe  

 GP

 G

 A

PTS 

+/- 

Prokhor Poltapov, F (CSKA Moskava, KHL) 

12 

1 

5 

6 

1 

Linus Sjodin, F (Rogle BK, SHL) 

8 

2 

2 

4 

2 

Norwin Panocha, D (Eisbaren Berlin, DEL) 

8 

0 

2 

2 

1 

Gustav Karlsson, F (Lindlovens IF, HockeyEttan) 

2 

0 

2 

2 

4 

Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson, F (Karlskrona HK, HockeyEttan) 

3 

 

0 

0 

0 

1 

NCAA 

 GP

PTS 

+/- 

Brodie Ziemer, F (Minnesota, Big Ten)  

3 

2 

1 

3 

0 

Luke Osburn, D (Wisconsin, Big Ten) 

2 

1 

1 

2 

1 

Jake Richard, F (UConn, Hockey East) 

2 

0 

2 

2 

0 

Maxim Strbak, D (Michigan State, Big Ten) 

1 

0 

1 

1 

0 

Vasily Zelenov, F (Wisconsin, Big Ten)  

2 

0 

1 

1 

1 

Adam Kleber, D (Minnesota-Duluth, NCHC) 

2 

0 

1 

1 

5 

Patrick Geary, D (Michigan State, Big Ten) 

1 

0 

0 

0 

0 

Gavin McCarthy, D (Boston University, Hockey East) 

1 

0 

0 

0  

-1 

USHL  

 GP

PTS 

+/- 

Melvin Novotny, F (Muskegon)  

6 

4 

2 

6 

7 

Ryan Rucinski, F (Youngstown) 

6 

3 

2 

5 

1 

Matous Kucharcik, F (Youngstown)  

6 

2 

0 

2 

2 

Ashton Schultz, F (Chicago) 

2 

1 

1 

2 

-1 

Season Statistics - Goaltenders

 

Games played 

Record  

SV% 

GAA 

Yevgeni Prokhorov (Dinamo-Shinnik Bobruysk, MHL) 

9 

5-3-0 

.943 

1.55 

Ryerson Leenders (Brantford, OHL) 

3 

2-0-1 

.890 

2.93 

Samuel Meloche, (Rouyn-Noranda, QMJHL) 

6 

4-1-1 

.883 

3.16 

