Prospects Notebook | Kulich embracing camp following 'explosive' summer

News Feed

buffalo sabres terry pegula statement

Statement from Sabres owner Terry Pegula
buffalo sabres prospects challenge roster zach benson jiri kulich matt savoie isak rosen

Sabres announce 2023 Prospects Challenge roster
buffalo sabres season kick off luncheon announcement 2023 october 9

Sabres Season Kick-Off Luncheon will take place on October 9
buffalo sabres black and red third jersey schedule 2023 2024 season 

Sabres to wear black and red third jerseys 15 times this season
buffalo sabres 2023 2024 theme nights

Sabres announce 2023-24 theme nights
what to expect 2023 buffalo sabres fan fest info

What to expect at Sabres Fan Fest on Saturday, Sept. 16
how to watch buffalo sabres 2023-24 national broadcast schedule tnt espn

Sabres to appear 15 times on national broadcasts in 2023-24
buffalo sabres loan noah ostlund vaxjo lakers shl

Sabres loan Ostlund to SHL Vaxjo
terry pegula sabres president organizational restructure

Terry Pegula named Sabres president, restructuring on business side
how to watch buffalo sabres rj classics msg schedule

Sabres to air classic RJ games on MSG beginning Friday, Aug. 25
buffalo sabres rick jeanneret tribute remembering rj the man behind the mic alumni stories general admission free event

'Remembering RJ' tribute event to be held Sunday at KeyBank Center
buffalo sabres trade ilya lyubushkin acquire fourth round pick 2025 nhl draft anaheim ducks

Sabres acquire 4th-round pick in 2025 NHL Draft from Ducks for Lyubushkin
buffalo sabres rick jeanneret tribute kevyn adams don granato rob ray

Hockey world pays tribute to Rick Jeanneret
buffalo sabres rj rick jeanneret obituary august 17 2023 play by play hall of fame

Sabres Hall-of-Fame play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret passes away
buffalo sabres loan anton wahlberg shl malmo redhawks

Sabres loan Wahlberg to SHL Malmo
zach redmond brad dexter buffalo sabres hockey development staff coach scout

Redmond, Dexter join Sabres hockey staff
buffalo sabres zach benson signs entry level contract

Benson signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Sabres
buffalo sabres prospects challenge returns september 15 to 18 lecom harborcenter

Sabres announce schedule for 2023 Prospects Challenge

Prospects Notebook | Kulich embracing camp following 'explosive' summer

Notes from Day 1 of practice at LECOM Harborcenter

20230913 Kulich
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Jiri Kulich caught the eye of Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert before they even took the ice for their first practice ahead of the Prospects Challenge at LECOM Harborcenter on Wednesday.

Appert watched Kulich compile one of the most productive campaigns by an 18-year-old in AHL history last season, when Kulich scored a team-high 24 goals in the regular season and added seven more during Rochester’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals. It was the sort of success that could convince a player to become complacent.

Kulich took the opposite approach.

“He looks outstanding,” Appert said. “Physically looks like he had a very explosive summer. So, good for him for not being overconfident about his year he had and putting in a lot of work. It’s very evident.”

Kulich’s bid for an NHL roster spot will begin this weekend with the Prospects Challenge, which opens Friday for the Sabres against the Montreal Canadiens. His productivity in the AHL, the work he applied to his defensive game last season, and a shot that was considered world-class the day he was drafted in the first round in 2022 all make him a candidate to crack the Sabres’ lineup despite his age.

Kulich identified added strength as an ingredient that could help him take the next step. He felt the physicality of the AHL early as a rookie and adjusted as the year wore on, scoring 17 of his 24 regular-season goals after the start of February. Rochester’s final playoff series, against a veteran and physically imposing Hershey team, only reinforced his desire to round out his game.

Between the program that Rochester strength and conditioning coach Nick Craven administered for Kulich and his fellow rookies last season and a productive summer, Kulich said he is 16 pounds heavier than he was a year ago.

“I think it was the best summer workout I ever had,” he said.

Now, he gets to apply it to games. Kulich said he is keeping a simple approach to his second training camp, even with the prospect of a potential roster spot looming: work hard and enjoy the game.

“I think now I know it’s going to be hard,” he said. “But that’s why we play hockey. Yeah, second season, I can’t wait. I’m so excited.”

Here are more notes from the first of two Sabres practices ahead of the Prospects Challenge.

Seth Appert addresses the media

1. Defenseman Vsevolod Komarov is out for the event with a lower-body injury, Appert said. Komarov, a fifth-round pick in 2022, signed his entry-level contract in May following a strong season with Quebec of the QMJHL that ended with a run to the Memorial Cup.

“It’s not a major injury,” Appert said. “Just a tweak.”

2. Matt Savoie and Zach Benson – linemates last season with the WHL’s Winnipeg ICE – were reunited on a line for practice on Wednesday. They were joined by Filip Cederqvist on the wing.

The Sabres drafted Benson with the 13th-overall pick this summer, one year after selecting Savoie with the ninth pick. Savoie quickly endorsed the pick to general manager Kevyn Adams.

“I absolutely loved it,” Savoie said. “I mean, we got a lot of chemistry last year, obviously, playing on a line in Winnipeg. He’s a tremendous player. He’s got a lot of skill. He’s real dynamic, so I’m looking forward to playing with him a little bit in the prospects tournament as well.”

Matt Savoie addresses the media

3. The Sabres practiced with seven defensemen, all of whom rotated partners throughout the session. Here’s how the forwards lined up:

63 Isak Rosen – 20 Jiri Kulich – 54 Olivier Nadeau

9 Zach Benson – 93 Matt Savoie – 49 Filip Cederqvist

52 Aleksandr Kisakov – 48 Tyson Kozak – 79 Viktor Neuchev

95 Ethan Miedema – 60 Damien Giroux – 67 Graham Slaggert

86 Dominick Mersch – 29 Riley Fiddler-Schultz – 56 Lawson Sherk

4. The Sabres return to practice Thursday in preparation for their opener on Friday against Montreal. The game begins at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on the team's YouTube channel.