Practice Report | News and notes from Monday's skate

Zach Benson was a full participant and could be in the lineup on Tuesday.

Zach Benson practiced with the Buffalo Sabres on Monday and could be in the lineup for their home game against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night, coach Lindy Ruff said.

Benson has been out since Oct. 19 with a lower-body injury. He previously joined teammates for a light, optional morning skate on Friday and then skated on his own this past weekend while the rest of the Sabres traveled to Detroit.

“[It’s a] possibility,” Ruff said when asked about Benson’s status for Tuesday. “We’ll see how he got through today. Today was his first full practice. I think I’ve seen where one practice (is) not enough practice, although he skated pretty hard through the weekend. He may need more.”

Benson originally missed the second game of this season due to his injury, then played through the ailment for five games before the Sabres made the decision to shut him down ahead of their win over Dallas on Oct. 22.

Benson said last Friday that he expects the time off to allow him to play more to his usual aggressive, energetic identity.

“I think it was important,” he said. “It was a body part that kind of affects your play. So, I think it was important for me to just get it back to feeling and getting back on the ice healthy.”

Here’s more from Monday’s practice at KeyBank Center.

Practice lines

November 4

 

Forwards  
77 JJ Peterka72 Tage Thompson89 Alex Tuch
9 Zach Benson / 20 Jiri Kulich24 Dylan Cozens22 Jack Quinn
17 Jason Zucker71 Ryan McLeod12 Jordan Greenway
29 Beck Malenstyn 19 Peyton Krebs81 Sam Lafferty / 96 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Defensemen Goalies
4 Bowen Byram26 Rasmus Dahlin1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
25 Owen Power78 Jacob Bryson27 Devon Levi
23 Mattias Samuelsson10 Henri Jokiharju 
8 Dennis Gilbert75 Connor Cliton 
 
 
 

News and notes

1. Bowen Byram remained on a defense pair with Rasmus Dahlin after the two were partnered together in Detroit on Saturday.

The Sabres out-attempted the Red Wings 27-6 with Dahlin and Byram sharing the ice at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick. Dahlin alone had 13 shot attempts.

“I thought puck movement getting up the ice was real good, helped us out offensively quite a few times where we got in the zone, we had lots of zone time,” Ruff said. “We didn’t get enough attack time sometimes. But I thought overall getting up the ice was pretty good with those two guys.”

2. Ruff said there’s a “good chance” that Jacob Bryson will be in the lineup against the Senators after the defenseman impressed in his debut against the Red Wings. Bryson spent that game on a pair with Mattias Samuelsson but skated Monday alongside Owen Power.

“I find him to be a very smart, reliable guy,” Ruff said. “That first pass is good. Attention to detail in the D-zone was good. And that’s with not playing a long time, too.”

3. Ruff was asked about how the Sabres can establish consistency coming off the 2-1 loss in Detroit, a game they controlled for portions at 5-on-5 but lost as a result of special teams.

“Not accepting that’s good enough,” Ruff said. “Not accepting that we’ve done a lot of good things. “We got to win games, that’s the key. Raise the standard, raise the expectation. I’m not going to stand here and talk about (it). We did good things, but finish the good things, finish those of those great opportunities, but it in the back of the net. That’s what we’re here for."

Up next

The Sabres host the Senators on Tuesday.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

