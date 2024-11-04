Practice Report | News and notes from Monday's skate

Zach Benson practiced with the Buffalo Sabres on Monday and could be in the lineup for their home game against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night, coach Lindy Ruff said.

Benson has been out since Oct. 19 with a lower-body injury. He previously joined teammates for a light, optional morning skate on Friday and then skated on his own this past weekend while the rest of the Sabres traveled to Detroit.

“[It’s a] possibility,” Ruff said when asked about Benson’s status for Tuesday. “We’ll see how he got through today. Today was his first full practice. I think I’ve seen where one practice (is) not enough practice, although he skated pretty hard through the weekend. He may need more.”

Benson originally missed the second game of this season due to his injury, then played through the ailment for five games before the Sabres made the decision to shut him down ahead of their win over Dallas on Oct. 22.

Benson said last Friday that he expects the time off to allow him to play more to his usual aggressive, energetic identity.

“I think it was important,” he said. “It was a body part that kind of affects your play. So, I think it was important for me to just get it back to feeling and getting back on the ice healthy.”

Here’s more from Monday’s practice at KeyBank Center.