'A unique experience for me' | Jokiharju soaks in 4 Nations Face-Off

Are a lot of people watching you back home? Is this a popular event in Finland?

Yeah, it is. Especially (because) we have 1 o'clock games in these early ones, it’s popular and they follow pretty close.

Is there a Finnish teammate it’s been cool to play with for the first time?

For sure – like all the superstars we have up front, but also my D partner Olli Maatta. I’ve learned so much playing with him. He’s a great guy and a really good D partner for me.

It’s huge, the experience he has. What he had to do in these kind of games – that guy has a couple Stanley Cups already. That experience, it’s massive. So playing with him is one of the best things to happen to me.

Who are some Finnish players you watched on the international stage and admired while growing up?

Mikael Granlund, who scored the overtime winner last night – really looking up to him, like always, and other guys as well.

Back in the day, Sami Vatanen was that kind of guy – I really watched and looked up to him. And Kimmo Timonen. So most of the defensemen.

A lot is made of the Finland-Sweden rivalry. What does that mean to you?

It’s a pride thing. You definitely do not want to lose to them. Obviously you want to win every game, but that game means a little bit more for Finnish people.

What was it like facing Rasmus Dahlin on Saturday?

It was fun. Especially to win the game. He got a goal, but we got the win, so it was good [from] my standpoint.