'A unique experience for me' | Jokiharju soaks in 4 Nations Face-Off

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju, a late addition to Finland’s roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, has relished his opportunity in the best-on-best tournament.
He’s averaged 17:36 of ice time between two games in Montreal: Thursday’s loss to the United States, in which he scored Finland’s only goal, and Saturday’s overtime victory versus Sweden.
"Overall, our back end has played good games," said Finland head coach Antti Pennanen. "Jokiharju – really solid. That’s my first thought when I think about him – really solid. And he’s playing with Olli Maatta, so Olli can support him a lot. So, really solid."
The tournament now shifts to Boston’s TD Garden, where Monday at 1 p.m. on TNT, Finland can secure a trip to Thursday’s championship game with a regulation win over Canada.
Ahead of the crucial matchup, Jokiharju sat down with Sabres.com to discuss his 4 Nations experience through two games, Finnish hockey idols and the keys to competing with Canada.