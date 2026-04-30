Lineup updates as Sabres prepare for Game 6

Norris back in, Stanley questionable, Black Aces enter the mix.

Blue
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres took the ice before Thursday’s flight to Boston, and they had some notable lineup news in preparation for Game 6 on Friday.

Josh Norris, as expected, slots back in for Noah Ostlund at third-line center between Zach Benson and Josh Doan. Norris sat out the last three games after dealing with a minor injury; Ostlund will miss some time with a lower-body injury suffered in Game 5.

Norris didn’t record a point in Games 1 or 2, but he did have a couple quality scoring chances and won 53 percent of his faceoffs. Based on practice, he’ll return to the right flank on the top power play, which Ostlund manned for the last couple games.

“For a period of time, that line was really good for us,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “Put him back in his spot after he had a great practice today, skated really well, feeling really good. It's an opportunity where a guy like Norrie can just step up, and he could be a big difference maker for us.”

Otherwise, the Sabres plan to keep their forward lines the same as they try to put the Bruins away. And Alex Lyon is expected to make a fourth straight start in net.

Practice

On defense, meanwhile, the Sabres could be without Logan Stanley on Friday. The big blueliner missed practice with an illness, and his status is uncertain for Game 6.

“He was worse yesterday, better today,” Ruff said. “But then you're missing a couple days, and you haven’t ate. We're gonna have to judge where the energy level is, too.”

If Stanley can’t play, it will likely be Michael Kesselring filling in on a pair with Conor Timmins. Kesselring, who’s only played two games since mid-March, has been anxiously watching the series from the press box and awaiting his playoff debut.

“It kind of depends on how Stan’s feeling, but I mean, Game 6 in my hometown, I couldn’t be more excited if I get the opportunity,” said the 26-year-old, who grew up in New Hampshire and played at Northeastern. “… I’ve been watching close, so I’ll be ready to go if I do get to play.”

Kesselring never really got into a rhythm as he battled lower-body injuries earlier this season, but he’s confident this extended practice time has him game ready – whether that’s Friday in Boston or later in a playoff run.

“I think it’ll be good for me just to get in that mindset of playing, just in case [Stanley] doesn’t. Or even for the future, if someone gets banged up or whatever,” Kesselring continued. “I feel good, I feel like I’m skating really well again, and I really strongly believe I can help our team.”

Here are some more notes from Thursday’s practice.

Bonding on the road

The Sabres’ road success has carried over to the playoffs with wins in Games 3 and 4. Ask Alex Tuch, and that’s a product of, among other things, their closeness as a team off the ice. Last week’s trip to Boston included plenty of team dinners, ping pong, poker, video games and more.

“Just a lot of spending time together, hanging out, watching other hockey games,” Tuch said. “You just want to limit those distractions, you just want to be together, and I think it forces your team to be closer. … That’s some of my fondest moments of my earlier playoff runs: just hanging out at the hotel, being with the guys.”

Who’s the Sabres’ best ping pong player? Tanner Pearson.

“He’s hard to knock off,” Tuch said of the veteran winger. “Especially if he plays a few games, he gets nice and warm, it’s really tough to jump in there. … A couple other guys talk some big game that have fallen short.”

Black Aces

With the Rochester Americans’ season over, the Sabres added some AHLers to their roster on Wednesday as a de-facto practice squad, although none skated with the team Thursday.

The group will skate in separate practice sessions ran by Rochester coach Mike Leone.

The "black aces" group is as follows:

Forwards: Konsta Helenius, Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Anton Wahlberg

Defensemen: Vsevolod Komarov, Radim Mrtka, Ryan Johnson

Goaltender: Devon Levi

“It's a great opportunity for those young guys to come up and be part of the experience,” Ruff said.

“… They're going to be training, they're going to be watching, and we know at any time, one of those guys could be a guy that may need to be called on. So, it's more than just coming here and watching.”

Practice sound

Lindy Ruff - April 30, 2026

Michael Kesselring - April 30, 2026

Alex Tuch - April 30, 2026

Up next

Game 6 is Friday at 7:30 p.m. on MSG (locally) and ESPN (nationally). MSG’s pregame coverage starts at 7, and the pre- and postgame shows will be streaming on the Buffalo Sabres App.

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