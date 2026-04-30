Lineup updates as Sabres prepare for Game 6

The Buffalo Sabres took the ice before Thursday’s flight to Boston, and they had some notable lineup news in preparation for Game 6 on Friday.

Josh Norris, as expected, slots back in for Noah Ostlund at third-line center between Zach Benson and Josh Doan. Norris sat out the last three games after dealing with a minor injury; Ostlund will miss some time with a lower-body injury suffered in Game 5.

Norris didn’t record a point in Games 1 or 2, but he did have a couple quality scoring chances and won 53 percent of his faceoffs. Based on practice, he’ll return to the right flank on the top power play, which Ostlund manned for the last couple games.

“For a period of time, that line was really good for us,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “Put him back in his spot after he had a great practice today, skated really well, feeling really good. It's an opportunity where a guy like Norrie can just step up, and he could be a big difference maker for us.”

Otherwise, the Sabres plan to keep their forward lines the same as they try to put the Bruins away. And Alex Lyon is expected to make a fourth straight start in net.