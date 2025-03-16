Practice Report | Sabres hit the road with key injuries at forward

The injury interrupted a red-hot stretch for the German winger. Peterka has collected 10 points (4+6) in nine games since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Extend that to the Sabres’ Jan. 21 win in Vancouver, and Peterka has 19 points (9+10) in 17 games. He's already set a career high with 51 points this season after tallying 50 in 2023-24.

Norris, too, was unavailable for Saturday’s shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights. The center, with a goal and an assist through three games with his new team, has received treatment for his undisclosed injury.

“If everything went well today with the off-ice treatment, he’ll be making the trip,” Ruff said.

Norris’ 200-foot game has produced early results for the Sabres, including the primary assist on Tage Thompson’s third-period game winner Monday versus Edmonton. Thompson did win 12 of 19 faceoffs against Vegas, but he’s at his most potent offensively when playing on the wing. A healthy and available Norris greatly enhances Buffalo’s first line, so the Sabres eagerly await his return to the ice.

Kulich, lastly, exited Saturday’s win after absorbing a second-period hit to the head from Brett Howden; Ruff acknowledged postgame that the Sabres would have a better idea of his status on Sunday.

Indeed, Kulich is “not feeling as well today,” Ruff said, and is in concussion protocol. His recovery progress will dictate when he joins the team on the road.

Here’s more from Sunday’s practice.