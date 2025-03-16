Practice Report | Sabres hit the road with key injuries at forward

The Buffalo Sabres face some uncertainty in their forward group as they hit the road for a four-game trip to Boston, Utah, Minnesota and Winnipeg.
Following Sunday’s practice at KeyBank Center, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff provided updates on the statuses of JJ Peterka (lower body), Josh Norris (undisclosed) and Jiri Kulich (concussion), each of whom was absent from the on-ice session.
Peterka, who’s missed Buffalo’s last two games with what Ruff called a “nagging” injury, skated on his own Sunday morning and appears closest to re-entering the lineup.
“JJ is coming (on the trip) – feeling really good,” Ruff said, adding that it’s “possible” Peterka plays Monday in Boston. “Obviously he hasn’t practiced, but got a really good report on him today.”