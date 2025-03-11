'We were just hustling' | Norris shows 2-way impact on winning goal vs. Oilers

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves in the victory, which snapped a six-game winless streak for the Sabres. Thompson scored a pair of goals to increase his team-leading season total to 33 and Alex Tuch added his ninth goal in the past 11 games.

But the winning play from Norris – among others as the game wore on – was a depiction of the two-way ability that members of the Sabres had described in the days following the trade. Although already an accomplished goal scorer at age 24 – with 20 this season and a career-best 35 in 2021-22 – much of the conversation revolved around his defense.

Thompson referred to Norris’ on-ice positioning as the foremost trait that came to mind when he thought back to their head-to-head matchups in Ottawa. By being in the right places consistently, Thompson said, Norris was able make his linemates better.

Three nights later, Thompson experienced the benefit of Norris’ defensive awareness firsthand. The play on his game-winning goal actually began in the Edmonton end, where Norris aggressively stole the puck from Leon Draisaitl near the blue line.

“Unreal play,” Thompson said. “Starts in the D-zone, big coverage, wins a puck battle. We were both chasing down the puck, wins another puck battle, slides it over, and I’m all alone in front. So, great effort by him.”

Norris was primarily matched up with Draisaitl throughout the evening, sharing the ice with the NHL’s leading goal scorer for 6:25 at 5-on-5. The Sabres outscored the Oilers 2-1 in those minutes and led 3-1 in high-danger chances, according to Natural Stat Trick.

“I think that’s the player we see,” said Sabres coach Lindy Ruff, who said this past weekend that he sees No. 1 center potential in Norris. “The player that can play against top guys, play against top lines and still be a good offensive player.”