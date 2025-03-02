Practice Report | Bryson impresses in return to lineup

Notes from Sunday's practice at LECOM Harborcenter.

By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

A highlight of the Buffalo Sabres’ 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday was the play of Jacob Bryson. He logged an assist and a shot on goal in 15:34 of ice time, and with Buffalo dressing seven defensemen, he skated primarily alongside Owen Power (5:07) and Connor Clifton (4:13).

Following Sunday’s practice at LECOM Harborcenter, the fifth-year blueliner discussed his return to the lineup for his 34th game of the season and first since Feb. 8.

“I think I was fresh, probably, to say the least,” Bryson said. “That was the first game since after break, so I feel like my legs were there. It’s just nice going in there, I feel like nothing to lose, and just try to play my game. That’s what I try to always do when I get back in the lineup in those situations.”

On his helper, Bryson stole the puck from Jake Evans with a strong forechecking effort in the offensive-zone corner. He beat Evans in a board battle to maintain control, carried the puck behind the net and fed an open Alex Tuch near the right dot for a top-shelf one timer.

“I thought I was close enough to be F1 on the puck,” said Bryson. “I know someone had my back, back there, so I feel like I made the right play, and fortunately I got the puck. And Tuchy did a good job getting open. It was a pretty easy pass.”

“Once you’re in, you’ve got to continue to play, because you know you have someone that’s covering for you at the point,” agreed Sabres coach Lindy Ruff. “… Sometimes your D is gonna be that guy that helps keep it alive for you.”

Bryson acknowledged that similar pinching plays have “burned” the Sabres at times this season. But when the defenseman both ensures he has coverage at the blue line and comes away with the puck down low, great results tend to follow in the offensive zone.

The tandem of Bryson and Tuch gave Montreal trouble all night. In their 6:13 of shared ice time, the Sabres held an 11-1 edge in shot attempts, 6-1 in shots on goal, 4-0 in high-danger scoring chances – per Natural Stat Trick – and 1-0 in goals. Those numbers passed the eye test, too, as Buffalo’s most promising shifts tended to feature 78 and 89.

“I thought he did a great forechecking, honestly,” Tuch said postgame of Bryson. “He was flying out there tonight. I thought he was really getting the breakout, and offensively, I thought he was all over the ice making some really good plays.”

Tuch’s versatile, 200-foot game, meanwhile, helped simplify things for Bryson in his first game action in three weeks.

“I think he’s a really smart player,” Bryson said. “He gets open, and it’s easy. When I give him the puck, I know it’s either coming or he’s making a good play.”

After the loss, Ruff said he feels Bryson sometimes holds back – doesn’t fully utilize his skating ability and up-ice potential – when he gets an opportunity in the lineup. But that was far from the case Saturday.

“I think this is the most involved I’ve seen him,” Ruff said. “He’s got a tremendous set of legs to get up ice. I think you watch him, even today (in practice) when he’s playing the 4-on-4, there’s nobody that can get by. His tracking and his leg work, getting up and back, is excellent. So there’s no reason he can’t be involved offensively.”

A back end boasting the likes of Rasmus Dahlin, Bowen Byram and Owen Power has generated plenty of offense this season. That Bryson, a healthy scratch for long stretches, can step in and make such an impact, speaks to the depth of the group.

Here’s more from Sunday’s practice.

News and notes

1. Ruff had no update on forward Jason Zucker, who’s missed two straight games and was absent from Sunday’s practice. His injury dates back to Feb. 22 against the Rangers, when Zucker blocked a shot with his foot and struggled back to the bench.

2. The Sabres plan to use both goaltenders for their upcoming back-to-back – Monday at Montreal, Tuesday at home versus San Jose.

Ruff said the coaching staff has yet to decide whether Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen or James Reimer will start in net Monday. Luukkonen made 25 saves against the Canadiens in Saturday’s loss, while Reimer last played in an 27-save relief appearance Thursday at Carolina.

Up next

The Sabres travel to Montreal to conclude the home-and-home set and the season series against the Canadiens on Monday.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

