Practice Report | Bryson impresses in return to lineup

Bryson acknowledged that similar pinching plays have “burned” the Sabres at times this season. But when the defenseman both ensures he has coverage at the blue line and comes away with the puck down low, great results tend to follow in the offensive zone.
The tandem of Bryson and Tuch gave Montreal trouble all night. In their 6:13 of shared ice time, the Sabres held an 11-1 edge in shot attempts, 6-1 in shots on goal, 4-0 in high-danger scoring chances – per Natural Stat Trick – and 1-0 in goals. Those numbers passed the eye test, too, as Buffalo’s most promising shifts tended to feature 78 and 89.
“I thought he did a great forechecking, honestly,” Tuch said postgame of Bryson. “He was flying out there tonight. I thought he was really getting the breakout, and offensively, I thought he was all over the ice making some really good plays.”
Tuch’s versatile, 200-foot game, meanwhile, helped simplify things for Bryson in his first game action in three weeks.
“I think he’s a really smart player,” Bryson said. “He gets open, and it’s easy. When I give him the puck, I know it’s either coming or he’s making a good play.”
After the loss, Ruff said he feels Bryson sometimes holds back – doesn’t fully utilize his skating ability and up-ice potential – when he gets an opportunity in the lineup. But that was far from the case Saturday.