Practice Report | Bryson impresses in return to lineup

“I think I was fresh, probably, to say the least,” Bryson said. “That was the first game since after break, so I feel like my legs were there. It’s just nice going in there, I feel like nothing to lose, and just try to play my game. That’s what I try to always do when I get back in the lineup in those situations.”

On his helper, Bryson stole the puck from Jake Evans with a strong forechecking effort in the offensive-zone corner. He beat Evans in a board battle to maintain control, carried the puck behind the net and fed an open Alex Tuch near the right dot for a top-shelf one timer.

“I thought I was close enough to be F1 on the puck,” said Bryson. “I know someone had my back, back there, so I feel like I made the right play, and fortunately I got the puck. And Tuchy did a good job getting open. It was a pretty easy pass.”

“Once you’re in, you’ve got to continue to play, because you know you have someone that’s covering for you at the point,” agreed Sabres coach Lindy Ruff. “… Sometimes your D is gonna be that guy that helps keep it alive for you.”