Anticipation builds for Kesselring’s season debut

“I thought it was just a little thing that was gonna nag me, and it was gonna go away; it just kept getting worse, so I had to deal with it and get back fully healthy,” he said. “It’s a long season. At the end of the day, if I missed [nine] games, whatever it is, it’s not the end of the world.”

Though absent from the lineup, Kesselring has watched closely from the press box and familiarized himself with his potential blue-line partners. He praised the Sabres’ full-team offensive involvement, with even Mattias Samuelsson (2+3) collecting points lately. Entering Monday’s games, Buffalo is tied for fifth in the league with 22 points by defensemen, led by Rasmus Dahlin’s seven assists.

Kesselring broke out with 29 points (7+22) in 2024-25 and boasts the skills, including one of the NHL’s hardest shots, to continue leveling up, offensively. He’ll also factor into what’s been the league’s top penalty kill (93.9 percent).

“You look at that defense with him going in, another big guy (who) can skate and move,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “I think you've seen, through this segment of games, how valuable it's been with our D getting involved and getting up ice. I think he can help us with that too.

“… We’ve got a group of six that really can play against anybody."

Recent success from the defense and the team, with a 4-1-1 record since Oct. 15, should allow Kesselring to ease his way into the action. Owen Power and Conor Timmins have played well together, and Samuelsson’s play has earned him shifts alongside Rasmus Dahlin. Zach Metsa practiced alongside Bowen Byram on Monday, but with the former returning to Rochester, perhaps Kesselring will start on a pair with No. 4.