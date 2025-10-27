Anticipation builds for Kesselring’s season debut

The defenseman practiced Monday, could enter the lineup as soon as Tuesday.

Kesselring practice header
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

Michael Kesselring is nearing his long-awaited Buffalo Sabres debut.

The right-shot defenseman, sidelined by an undisclosed injury since late in training camp, participated fully in Monday’s practice at KeyBank Center. Assuming all goes well during the morning skate, he’s expected to enter the lineup Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“It was great today to be out with everybody and feel normal,” Kesselring said. “... It was kind of that reactive stuff that I needed to take the next step with, and I felt pretty good.”

The 25-year-old had never missed substantial time due to injury. He initially tried playing through this one, appearing in three preseason games and flashing some early chemistry with his new Sabres teammates. As one of the new guys in the room, the headline acquisition in a major June trade with Utah, Kesselring was eager to make an impact.

After a while, though, he realized he needed to take a step back.

Michael Kesselring - October 27, 2025

“I thought it was just a little thing that was gonna nag me, and it was gonna go away; it just kept getting worse, so I had to deal with it and get back fully healthy,” he said. “It’s a long season. At the end of the day, if I missed [nine] games, whatever it is, it’s not the end of the world.”

Though absent from the lineup, Kesselring has watched closely from the press box and familiarized himself with his potential blue-line partners. He praised the Sabres’ full-team offensive involvement, with even Mattias Samuelsson (2+3) collecting points lately. Entering Monday’s games, Buffalo is tied for fifth in the league with 22 points by defensemen, led by Rasmus Dahlin’s seven assists.

Kesselring broke out with 29 points (7+22) in 2024-25 and boasts the skills, including one of the NHL’s hardest shots, to continue leveling up, offensively. He’ll also factor into what’s been the league’s top penalty kill (93.9 percent).

“You look at that defense with him going in, another big guy (who) can skate and move,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “I think you've seen, through this segment of games, how valuable it's been with our D getting involved and getting up ice. I think he can help us with that too.

“… We’ve got a group of six that really can play against anybody."

Recent success from the defense and the team, with a 4-1-1 record since Oct. 15, should allow Kesselring to ease his way into the action. Owen Power and Conor Timmins have played well together, and Samuelsson’s play has earned him shifts alongside Rasmus Dahlin. Zach Metsa practiced alongside Bowen Byram on Monday, but with the former returning to Rochester, perhaps Kesselring will start on a pair with No. 4.

Whenever – and with whomever – Kesselring enters the lineup, he’s just thrilled to get started, as evidenced by his ear-to-ear smile throughout practice.

“When he’s in the lineup and he’s playing well, he can change the game,” said Josh Doan, Kesselring’s roommate since their days in Utah. “… I know he’s been itching. He’s someone who loves the game, and being away from it is kind of killing him.”

Here’s more from Monday’s skate.

Monday's practice lines

10-27 practice lines

5-on-3 adjustments

In the first period of Friday’s win versus Toronto, with the score tied 2-2, the Sabres failed to capitalize on two minutes of 5-on-3 power play. They attempted plenty of shots – eight, to be exact – but most came from Tage Thompson or Rasmus Dahlin high in the umbrella. None of the eight attempts got on net, as six were blocked and two rang the post/crossbar.

On Monday, Buffalo began its power-play practice with some 5-on-3 work.

“We were just trying to mess with those five guys a little bit, trying to confuse them, trying to get them different looks,” Ruff said. “Because we didn't adjust very well to the way Toronto was killing against us.

“… The other night, they sat on both flanks, and we had 3-on-1 down low, and we didn't use it at all. And that was a read we needed; as they came up to get Thompson and Dahlin, we needed the play to go low. So, just practicing, just trying to get better."

More injury news

Some additional injury updates from Monday:

  • Jordan Greenway (middle body) could enter the lineup as soon as Thursday in Boston.
  • Jacob Bryson (head) is likely an option Tuesday after clearing concussion protocol.
  • Colten Ellis (back), scratched from his scheduled start Saturday, practiced and should be available going forward.

Check out the Injuries and Transactions page for more info on these and other Sabres injuries.

Colten Ellis - October 27, 2025

Lindy Ruff - October 27, 2025

Up next

The Sabres, riding a four-game home winning streak, host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. Tickets are available here.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6:45 p.m., with MSG's pregame coverage beginning at 6.

