Anticipation builds for Kesselring’s season debut

Michael Kesselring is nearing his long-awaited Buffalo Sabres debut.
The right-shot defenseman, sidelined by an undisclosed injury since late in training camp, participated fully in Monday’s practice at KeyBank Center. Assuming all goes well during the morning skate, he’s expected to enter the lineup Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
“It was great today to be out with everybody and feel normal,” Kesselring said. “... It was kind of that reactive stuff that I needed to take the next step with, and I felt pretty good.”
The 25-year-old had never missed substantial time due to injury. He initially tried playing through this one, appearing in three preseason games and flashing some early chemistry with his new Sabres teammates. As one of the new guys in the room, the headline acquisition in a major June trade with Utah, Kesselring was eager to make an impact.
After a while, though, he realized he needed to take a step back.