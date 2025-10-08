‘I hate waiting’ | Sabres look ahead to opening night

After 13 official practices, five morning skates and six preseason games, training camp is in the books and the regular season can’t come soon enough for the Buffalo Sabres.

“We’re all tired of looking at preseason video and practice video; now, let’s put it to the test against the other teams’ real lineup,” coach Lindy Ruff said after Wednesday’s practice at KeyBank Center.

“Let’s go to work and prove that what we’ve been working on will make us a winning hockey club.”

With a day to go until Thursday’s Home Opener versus the New York Rangers, the Sabres shared what they’re most excited about.

Zach Benson: Playing in front of the fans.

Jacob Bryson: To see the fans again.

Beck Malenstyn: I think just the overall atmosphere, being back in front of the fans. Within-state game, so I think it’s just gonna be overall energy for opening night.

Rasmus Dahlin: To win. To [expletive] win.

Jason Zucker: Hockey.

Bowen Byram: Playing hockey.

Josh Norris: We get to play real hockey again.

Colten Ellis: I think pretty well everything. The atmosphere… the list goes on. First one.

Ellis, claimed off waivers on Monday, is expected to dress for his first-ever regular season game.

Josh Doan: I’m pumped. Should be fun. I’m looking forward to it.

Peyton Krebs: The competitiveness.

Jack Quinn: First game in a long time.

Alex Lyon: I’m just sick of waiting. I hate waiting.

Tage Thompson: There's no reason for us not to feel optimistic. Every team starts with zero points; there's no advantages spread out across the league. I think we have an opportunity to do something pretty special here, and I think that's what gets everybody excited.