‘I hate waiting’ | Sabres look ahead to opening night

Projected lineup and players’ excitement for Thursday versus the Rangers.

By Justin Alpert
After 13 official practices, five morning skates and six preseason games, training camp is in the books and the regular season can’t come soon enough for the Buffalo Sabres.

“We’re all tired of looking at preseason video and practice video; now, let’s put it to the test against the other teams’ real lineup,” coach Lindy Ruff said after Wednesday’s practice at KeyBank Center.

“Let’s go to work and prove that what we’ve been working on will make us a winning hockey club.”

With a day to go until Thursday’s Home Opener versus the New York Rangers, the Sabres shared what they’re most excited about.

Zach Benson: Playing in front of the fans.

Jacob Bryson: To see the fans again.

Beck Malenstyn: I think just the overall atmosphere, being back in front of the fans. Within-state game, so I think it’s just gonna be overall energy for opening night.

Rasmus Dahlin: To win. To [expletive] win.

Jason Zucker: Hockey.

Bowen Byram: Playing hockey.

Josh Norris: We get to play real hockey again.

Colten Ellis: I think pretty well everything. The atmosphere… the list goes on. First one.

Ellis, claimed off waivers on Monday, is expected to dress for his first-ever regular season game.

Josh Doan: I’m pumped. Should be fun. I’m looking forward to it.

Peyton Krebs: The competitiveness.

Jack Quinn: First game in a long time.

Alex Lyon: I’m just sick of waiting. I hate waiting.

Tage Thompson: There's no reason for us not to feel optimistic. Every team starts with zero points; there's no advantages spread out across the league. I think we have an opportunity to do something pretty special here, and I think that's what gets everybody excited.

Tage Thompson - October 8, 2025

Notes from Wednesday's practice

10-8 practice lines

Bryson poised for opening-night nod

Michael Kesselring’s injury has created an opening on the blue line for Jacob Bryson or Ryan Johnson. Judging by the practice lines and Ruff’s evaluation of the two, Bryson – with 254 games of NHL experience to Johnson’s 44 – appears to be getting the nod for opening night.

“Both players have played well,” Ruff said. “I think Bryson’s experience gives you a little edge sometimes. Even late last year, he was playing against some of the top lines and doing a real nice job for us.

“With RJ, we know we’ve got a guy that can add a little bit more physical side to his game. He can be a type of guy that can get to pucks in a hurry, although him and Brys are both really good skaters. So, we’re kind of comparing the physicality with maybe a little bit of veteran savvy.”

That said, with Kesselring considered week to week, both left-shot defensemen figure to get their opportunities in the early going.

Beneficial break

Usually, Ruff said, he’d prefer just one day off and two practices between the preseason finale and regular season opener.

This year, however, with several players recovering from injuries, the five-day gap seems to have benefitted the Sabres. Defensemen Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson, as well as forward Zach Benson, have returned to practice since Saturday’s final exhibition in Pittsburgh and are expected to play Thursday.

Alex Lyon - October 8, 2025

Up next

The players said it: hockey. Thursday’s puck drop at KeyBank Center is scheduled for 7 p.m., with coverage on MSG beginning at 6:30.

Arrive early for the Party in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza, which begins with players arriving and walking the blue-and-gold carpet at 3:45 p.m. and continues with live music from Nerds Gone Wild. Find more information on the party here.

