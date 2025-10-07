‘Definitely a whirlwind’ | Ellis makes unexpected NHL arrival in Buffalo

Talking ‘tending with Alex Lyon

Like Ellis, Lyon has a great opportunity ahead of him to start the season. Sabres.com caught up with the presumed starter to discuss training camp, the goalie competition and the new CBA.

What was the message from the coaching staff during training camp?

If you can win games and provide quality starts and provide stability, then you’re gonna get a bigger opportunity. I’m not saying that’s what they’ve mentioned to me, but I just think that’s the reality of the situation.

Has internal competition elevated your play in the past?

For sure. I mean, it’s the name of the game. Very rarely anymore is there a guy that’s gonna play 60, 70 games, so you’re just always fighting for starts and fighting for games. That’s just how it goes down in 2025: most people have to be competitive.

Personally, I love it. It does bring out the best in me, I find.

Beginning next season under the new CBA, teams will have a designated emergency backup goalie (EBUG) who travels and practices with the team. Your thoughts on the new rule?

It could really help some guys; I think it’s good all around. There are already some teams that do it. Carolina, for example, they’ve done a great job for five or six years of having a third goalie available pretty much all the time.

I think it’s necessary, honestly.

You were part of a three-goalie rotation the last two seasons in Detroit. With a third goalie around, roster or EBUG, can one guy sit out the occasional morning skate or practice?

If you’ve got a guy going four, five, six games in a row, and you’ve got a third goalie on the roster, why wouldn’t you (rest)? If he wants to take it off, and he thinks he can play better that night, why wouldn’t you? Because it just comes down to winning and losing, at the end of the day; if you can give your team a winning advantage, then I think it’s great.

Are there days during a busy season where it's more beneficial to rest than to get on the ice?

You come in off a three, four-day road trip, you played two games, you get in at 3 o’clock, and then you skate at 10 o’clock the next day. It’s not a question of ‘want to’ or desire. It’s a question of (being) scared of injury, really, more than anything.

The goalie position is the most taxing position – physically, emotionally and mentally – so to have somebody there to take off that workload is going to be really good, I think, and really help a lot of guys.