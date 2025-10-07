‘Definitely a whirlwind’ | Ellis makes unexpected NHL arrival in Buffalo

The latest on the Sabres’ goaltending situation with 2 days until opening night.

Ellis practice report
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

Monday afternoon, Colten Ellis was in Springfield, Mass., preparing to begin his third AHL season with the Thunderbirds. A phone call later, having been informed by St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong that the Sabres claimed him off waivers, Ellis was en route to Buffalo.

Tuesday morning, the goaltender suited up in an NHL dressing room and took the ice for practice at KeyBank Center.

“It’s my first time going on waivers, so I didn’t really know what the process was like,” said Ellis, still sporting a Blues mask after years in their organization. “But when I got the call yesterday, I was super excited for the opportunity here and coming to Buffalo.

“It’s definitely a whirlwind, but at the same time, (I’m) just trying to live in the moment. It’s my first time experiencing all this, so I’m trying to soak it all in, take it in day by day and just learn as much as I can.”

Colten Ellis - October 7, 2025

Leaguewide roster cutdowns saw several goalies placed on waivers Sunday, including Cal Petersen, Cayden Primeau, Brandon Bussi, Michael DiPietro and Kaapo Kahkonen. Among that young crop, the Sabres had identified the 25-year-old Ellis as option No. 1.

“When Ellis became available, he’s someone that as an organization we felt really highly about,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “I like his puck play. I like how quick he is. Watched a good part of his games yesterday; (he has) a calmness about him. So, I can understand why he’s been on the radar.”

In 42 games with Springfield last season, Ellis went 22-14-5 with a 2.63 goals-against average and .922 save percentage – fourth best among AHL qualifiers. He owns a .919 save percentage in 64 games across three seasons at that level.

The 2019 third-round pick credits his coaches, especially Springfield’s goaltending development coach Dan Stewart, for helping grow his game. Now, with starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen out week to week (lower body) and September signing Alexandar Georgiev placed on waivers, Ellis figures to make Buffalo’s opening night roster and back up Alex Lyon in Thursday’s Home Opener versus the Rangers. And he feels he’s up to the task.

“It’s something I’ve worked for for 25 years now,” said Ellis, who played internationally for Canada years ago alongside new teammates Bowen Byram and Peyton Krebs; otherwise, these are entirely new surroundings for the River Denys, Nova Scotia, native.

“Every day, just grinding to get better and working on what I can control, working with the people that I mentioned earlier. Just putting it all together and now having the opportunity to be in an NHL dressing room is awesome, and I’m super excited about it.”

Lindy Ruff October 7, 2025

Talking ‘tending with Alex Lyon

Like Ellis, Lyon has a great opportunity ahead of him to start the season. Sabres.com caught up with the presumed starter to discuss training camp, the goalie competition and the new CBA.

What was the message from the coaching staff during training camp?

If you can win games and provide quality starts and provide stability, then you’re gonna get a bigger opportunity. I’m not saying that’s what they’ve mentioned to me, but I just think that’s the reality of the situation.

Has internal competition elevated your play in the past?

For sure. I mean, it’s the name of the game. Very rarely anymore is there a guy that’s gonna play 60, 70 games, so you’re just always fighting for starts and fighting for games. That’s just how it goes down in 2025: most people have to be competitive.

Personally, I love it. It does bring out the best in me, I find.

Beginning next season under the new CBA, teams will have a designated emergency backup goalie (EBUG) who travels and practices with the team. Your thoughts on the new rule?

It could really help some guys; I think it’s good all around. There are already some teams that do it. Carolina, for example, they’ve done a great job for five or six years of having a third goalie available pretty much all the time.

I think it’s necessary, honestly.

You were part of a three-goalie rotation the last two seasons in Detroit. With a third goalie around, roster or EBUG, can one guy sit out the occasional morning skate or practice?

If you’ve got a guy going four, five, six games in a row, and you’ve got a third goalie on the roster, why wouldn’t you (rest)? If he wants to take it off, and he thinks he can play better that night, why wouldn’t you? Because it just comes down to winning and losing, at the end of the day; if you can give your team a winning advantage, then I think it’s great.

Are there days during a busy season where it's more beneficial to rest than to get on the ice?

You come in off a three, four-day road trip, you played two games, you get in at 3 o’clock, and then you skate at 10 o’clock the next day. It’s not a question of ‘want to’ or desire. It’s a question of (being) scared of injury, really, more than anything.

The goalie position is the most taxing position – physically, emotionally and mentally – so to have somebody there to take off that workload is going to be really good, I think, and really help a lot of guys.

Power - October 7, 2025

Power progresses

Defenseman Owen Power (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday in a non-contact jersey, but he was a full participant in line rushes, the penalty kill and the power play. Afterwards, he expressed optimism – which Ruff echoed – that he'll be ready to come off injured reserve and play Thursday.

Up next

The 2025-26 regular season begins Thursday at KeyBank Center against the New York Rangers. Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. before puck drop at 7.

News Feed

Injuries and transactions | Power returns to practice

Previewing the Sabres’ 23-man roster for the 2025-26 season

Tage Thompson sandwiches, Season Ticket Member value menu headline 2025-26 concession offerings

At the Horn | Penguins 5 - Sabres 4 (OT)

Sabres at Penguins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Camp Notebook | Keys to a Sabres power-play turnaround

Luukkonen, Kesselring exit with injuries in preseason loss to Pens

At the Horn | Penguins 5 - Sabres 3

Sabres vs. Penguins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Camp Notebook | Thompson and Tuch’s Olympic aspirations

Breaking down the Sabres' camp roster with 1 week remaining

‘Freak of nature’ Alex Tuch impresses in preseason debut

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Red Wings 2

Sabres announce continuation of KeyBank Center lease

Sabres vs. Red Wings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Camp Notebook | Kesselring a seamless fit on and off the ice

Amerks broadcaster Don Stevens to retire following 2025-26 season

Doan flashes power-play ability with goal and assist in loss to Detroit