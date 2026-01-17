Sabres lose back-and-forth contest to Wild in overtime

But Quinn Hughes tied it late in the second, sending them to the third period tied 4-4.

“It was like a team could stack a couple good shifts together, but then the other team would get a little bit of momentum,” said Sabres coach Lindy Ruff. “It was really a back-and-forth affair where you couldn’t capture momentum for more than probably two or three minutes. We captured it; they got a late goal in the period.”

Buffalo goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 10 shots in the third period – part of a 30-save afternoon – to help get things to overtime. But a late penalty, in a game full of them, gave Minnesota 1:47 of 4-on-3 power-play time in overtime.

Mattias Samuelsson’s clear looked to have killed it off, but Gustavsson made a stretch pass to keep the tired Sabres on the ice and set up an odd-man rush, where Zuccarello scored the winner.

“That’s brutal,” said Krebs, who was one second from escaping the box when Zuccarello ended it – he didn’t think his stickwork had merited a hooking penalty.

“[Gustavsson] made a great play. Our guys were dead tired,” added Ruff. “I mean, we had an unbelievable kill going to that point. I don’t think we gave them a shot.”