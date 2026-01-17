Sabres lose back-and-forth contest to Wild in overtime

The Buffalo Sabres lost 5-4 in overtime to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at KeyBank Center, with Mats Zuccarello scoring the game winner for Minnesota.
Considering the situation through 30 minutes, the Sabres did well to collect a standings point against the NHL’s third-place team. They trailed 3-1 midway through the second period, had only seven shots on goal and seemed a step or two behind the Wild.
Things changed quickly. Peyton Krebs tipped in his fourth goal of the season to reignite the home crowd, and Jack Quinn scored just 1:27 later to tie the game. A few minutes after that, Alex Tuch placed a shot over goaltender Filip Gustavsson’s shoulder for a power-play goal and a 4-3 Sabres lead.