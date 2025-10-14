Sabres’ Benson, Luukkonen and Greenway return to practice  

The three discuss their injuries, and more from Tuesday’s skate.

Blue
By Tyler Millen
Sabres.com

Six key players have been out due to injury, but the Buffalo Sabres got a boost during Tuesday’s practice as Zach Benson (face), Jordan Greenway (middle body) and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) all returned to the KeyBank Center ice.

Each of the three is expected to return to game action at different points, starting with Benson – coach Lindy Ruff said the 20-year-old could make his season debut Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators.

Here’s more on each of Tuesday’s returnees.

Benson in a bubble

Benson skated with the team for the first time since taking a puck to the left cheek during practice last Wednesday. He initially returned during that practice with stitches, but when things worsened, he ended up in the emergency room for additional attention.

“It wasn’t super alarming or concerning, but you’re staying the night in the hospital, you’re seeing life from a different perspective," he said.

Benson was discharged Oct. 10 and resumed skating on his own Oct. 12. Tuesday, he sported a non-contact jersey and a full bubble visor – instead of the traditional half shield – to protect his bandaged cheek and bruised left eye.

Benson said it’s been an adjustment to get back to full speed after spending two days in the hospital and missing nearly a week of action, but the former first-round pick is excited to make his season debut.

“I’m pretty fired up to get going,” he said. “The energy around the room, I think we’re all excited to get going tomorrow and fired up to get off this losing skid and get some good vibes going around this barn.”

Zach Benson - October 14, 2025

UPL back between the pipes

Luukkonen returned to the crease in a team setting for the first time since exiting his lone preseason appearance, Oct. 1 versus Pittsburgh, following the first period due to a lower-body injury – a different one than what held him out of the start of training camp.

“It’s kind of in a similar spot, but different thing, I would say,” Luukkonen said, who initially thought he felt a cramp during that first period.

“We just were trying to be cautious with it, and that's why I didn't play at the end of the game. And we took an MRI and saw that there was something wrong with it. It was almost a little surprising that I had to take this time off. It's unfortunate. Been working through that now, and (it’s) good to be back with the team."

Due to only playing 20 minutes during the preseason, Luukkonen could need a rehab stint with the Rochester Americans (AHL), Ruff said. Luukkonen added that while he currently feels fine, his priority is to avoid reinjury.

His absence has allowed Alex Lyon to fill in as the starter. With a 2.73 goals-against average and .919 save percentage in three games, the first-year Sabre has impressed Luukkonen.

“He has played unbelievable,” Luukkonen said. “It's been fun to watch. He's older than I am, but he reminds me of the older guys who we had here, like even [Craig Anderson] and [James Reimer], with how well he reads the game. He has that poise and calmness in his game, and it's been fun to watch. He has helped the team a lot.”

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen - October 14, 2025

Greenway practices for the first time

Greenway was back at practice – in a non-contact jersey and participating in line rushes – for the first time since undergoing surgery in July. He said the surgery, which he initially thought he’d avoid until feeling lingering pain, was more "intrusive” than last December’s procedure.

The 28-year-old, limited to just 34 games in 2024-25, said Tuesday’s return was a “big milestone.” He was energetic as ever on the ice and excited to be back with the group after taking rehab skates by himself.

“It's been, mentally, probably the most frustrating thing that I've been through in my career,” Greenway said of the middle-body injury. “But the only thing I can do is go out here, do the rehab, do what I need to do to get back on the ice, and that's where my head's at right now.

“At this point, I think I've gotten everything fixed, so I'm just going with, ‘I'm going to be the Terminator when I get back.’ I don't know what else can go down for me.”

Ruff said Greenway, seven months removed from his latest game action, will need "a couple [practices], at least" before being ready to re-enter the lineup.

Jordan Greenway - October 14, 2025

Progress for Kesselring

Ruff said defenseman Michael Kesselring, who’s been evaluated on a week-to-week basis since aggravating a lower-body injury on Oct. 1, is also progressing toward a return.

“When he returns to skate, I don’t think is that far off,” Ruff said. “But he’s doing pretty good, so that’s encouraging.”

Practice lines

Lines (practice)

A notable change in Tuesday's lines involved Jiri Kulich, who took line rushes with the extra forwards Greenway and Mason Geertsen. Previously, the 21-year-old has centered one of the top three lines.

"It hasn’t been good enough, really," Ruff said of Kulich's first three games. "He needs to be a better player. He needs to make more plays. He needs to skate more. His skating inside the game hasn’t been where it was last year. He needs to be a better player for us."

Ruff said he hadn't yet decided whether Kulich will play Wednesday.

Lindy Ruff - October 14, 2025

Up next

The Sabres are back in action Wednesday at KeyBank Center for an Atlantic Division clash with the Ottawa Senators. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and tickets are available here.

