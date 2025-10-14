Sabres’ Benson, Luukkonen and Greenway return to practice  

UPL back between the pipes

Luukkonen returned to the crease in a team setting for the first time since exiting his lone preseason appearance, Oct. 1 versus Pittsburgh, following the first period due to a lower-body injury – a different one than what held him out of the start of training camp.

“It’s kind of in a similar spot, but different thing, I would say,” Luukkonen said, who initially thought he felt a cramp during that first period.

“We just were trying to be cautious with it, and that's why I didn't play at the end of the game. And we took an MRI and saw that there was something wrong with it. It was almost a little surprising that I had to take this time off. It's unfortunate. Been working through that now, and (it’s) good to be back with the team."

Due to only playing 20 minutes during the preseason, Luukkonen could need a rehab stint with the Rochester Americans (AHL), Ruff said. Luukkonen added that while he currently feels fine, his priority is to avoid reinjury.

His absence has allowed Alex Lyon to fill in as the starter. With a 2.73 goals-against average and .919 save percentage in three games, the first-year Sabre has impressed Luukkonen.

“He has played unbelievable,” Luukkonen said. “It's been fun to watch. He's older than I am, but he reminds me of the older guys who we had here, like even [Craig Anderson] and [James Reimer], with how well he reads the game. He has that poise and calmness in his game, and it's been fun to watch. He has helped the team a lot.”