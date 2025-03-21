Sabres fall in first visit to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Ryan McLeod’s shorthanded goal tied the game early in the third period, but the Buffalo Sabres lost 5-2 to the Utah Hockey Club in their first-ever visit to Delta Arena on Thursday.

The Sabres erased a pair of one-goal deficits on goals from JJ Peterka and McLeod, the latter of which evened the score at 2-2 with 18:28 left to play.

Dylan Guenther buried a rebound from beside the net for what stood as the game-winning goal for Utah with 5:47 remaining. The Sabres pushed for a third comeback, but a late 6-on-4 power play was diffused when an attempted pass by Tage Thompson in the offensive zone banked off the wall and into their own empty net.

The goal – which was credited to Kevin Stenlund – came during a delayed call against Stenlund for high-sticking. Thompson said he was unaware of the penalty when he attempted the pass, which was directed toward Rasmus Dahlin at the point.

“It was kind of a scrambly play and I was just kind of filling a spot,” Thompson said. “We get the puck and I wasn’t really aware there was a delayed call. Had that been the case then, yeah, I probably would have just tried to attack or shoot and make them touch it.

“But yeah, they were kind of sitting there and I thought I had a lane to Dahls at the top, and it just went through everybody. So, bad play by me and even worse result.”