At the Horn | Penguins 5 - Sabres 3

Watch the highlights from Josh Norris' two-goal night.

20251001 ATH
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres lost 5-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Wednesday’s preseason game at KeyBank Center.

Josh Norris scored two goals for Buffalo, both assisted by Peyton Krebs, and Rasmus Dahlin added a breakaway goal on a terrific individual effort.

Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made his preseason debut but exited after the first period with a lower-body injury. He made 11 saves on 12 shots. Alexandar Georgiev entered in relief and stopped 10 of 13 shots between the final two periods.

Buffalo defenseman Michael Kesselring went down the tunnel late in the second period and didn’t return for the third.

Statistics

20251001 Stats

Scoring Summary

PIT 1, BUF 0 | 1st Period. 17:32 (PP) – Tristian Broz from Philip Tomasino and Robby Fabbri

PIT 1, BUF 1 | 1st Period, 17:42 – Josh Norris from Peyton Krebs and Ryan Johnson

Josh Norris buries one off the backhand

PIT 2, BUF 1 | 2nd Period, 5:52 – Matt Dumba from Ben Kindel and Philip Tomasino

PIT 3, BUF 1 | 2nd Period, 19:54 – Avery Hayes from Filip Hallander

PIT 3, BUF 2 | 3rd Period, 4:28 – Josh Norris from Tage Thompson and Peyton Krebs

Josh Norris scores his 2nd goal of the night

PIT 4, BUF 2 | 3rd Period, 10:01 – Ville Koivunen (unassisted)

PIT 4, BUF 3 | 3rd Period, 11:42 (PP) – Rasmus Dahlin (unassisted)

Rasmus Dahlin cuts through the Pittsburgh defense

PIT 5, BUF 3 | 3rd Period, 17:57 (EN) – Filip Hallander from Robby Fabbri and Joona Koppanen

Photo Gallery

Up next

The Sabres conclude their preseason schedule Friday night at Pittsburgh. Then, the regular season opens next Thursday, Oct. 9 at home versus the New York Rangers.

Home opener tickets

News Feed

Sabres vs. Penguins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Injuries and transactions | Benson, Byram, Power, more

Camp Notebook | Thompson and Tuch’s Olympic aspirations

Breaking down the Sabres' camp roster with 1 week remaining

‘Freak of nature’ Alex Tuch impresses in preseason debut

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Red Wings 2

Sabres announce continuation of KeyBank Center lease

Sabres vs. Red Wings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Camp Notebook | Kesselring a seamless fit on and off the ice

Amerks broadcaster Don Stevens to retire following 2025-26 season

Doan flashes power-play ability with goal and assist in loss to Detroit

At the Horn | Red Wings 5 - Sabres 2

Camp Notebook | Luukkonen returns with sights set on Sabres’ opener

Sabres at Red Wings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Home Opener presented by KeyBank to include Blue and Gold Carpet, Party in the Plaza

‘Defensively, we were menaces’ | Sabres playing to enhanced defensive identity through 2 preseason games

At the Horn | Sabres 2 - Blue Jackets 1

Camp Notebook | With his coach’s support, Geertsen eyes NHL return