At the Horn | Penguins 5 - Sabres 3

The Buffalo Sabres lost 5-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Wednesday’s preseason game at KeyBank Center.

Josh Norris scored two goals for Buffalo, both assisted by Peyton Krebs, and Rasmus Dahlin added a breakaway goal on a terrific individual effort.

Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made his preseason debut but exited after the first period with a lower-body injury. He made 11 saves on 12 shots. Alexandar Georgiev entered in relief and stopped 10 of 13 shots between the final two periods.

Buffalo defenseman Michael Kesselring went down the tunnel late in the second period and didn’t return for the third.