Thompson scores highlight-reel goal, Comrie makes 27 saves in preseason game vs. Penguins

Tage Thompson scored in highlight-reel fashion for his first goal of the preseason, but the Buffalo Sabres fell 3-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins inside PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.

Thompson was among a handful of NHL veterans who dressed for the Sabres, who were playing for the third consecutive night. Eric Comrie played the full game in net for Buffalo and made 27 saves, including a trio of breakaway stops, on 29 shots faced.

Pittsburgh iced a lineup resembling the roster it will use in the regular season, complete with household names like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, plus offseason acquisition Erik Karlsson.

Rickard Rakell opened the scoring for Pittsburgh. Drew O’Connor scored to break a 1-1 tie in the third period, then added an empty-net goal late. Tristan Jarry made 26 saves.