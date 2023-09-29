News Feed

Thompson scores highlight-reel goal, Comrie makes 27 saves in preseason game vs. Penguins

Buffalo falls 3-1 to veteran Pittsburgh lineup.

20230928 Tage
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Tage Thompson scored in highlight-reel fashion for his first goal of the preseason, but the Buffalo Sabres fell 3-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins inside PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.

Thompson was among a handful of NHL veterans who dressed for the Sabres, who were playing for the third consecutive night. Eric Comrie played the full game in net for Buffalo and made 27 saves, including a trio of breakaway stops, on 29 shots faced.

Pittsburgh iced a lineup resembling the roster it will use in the regular season, complete with household names like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, plus offseason acquisition Erik Karlsson.

Rickard Rakell opened the scoring for Pittsburgh. Drew O’Connor scored to break a 1-1 tie in the third period, then added an empty-net goal late. Tristan Jarry made 26 saves.

How it happened

PERIOD 1

The two teams emerged scoreless from a low-event first period, thanks to a successful penalty kill by the Sabres and a breakaway save from Comrie against Crosby, who attempted to shoot five-hole but was turned away by the goaltender’s pad.

PERIOD 2

Comrie turned away a second breakaway – this one a glove save on O’Connor – before the Penguins finally got on the board, the product of a Rakell one-timer set up by Crosby.

Thompson’s highlight-reel goal tied the score with 40.9 seconds remaining. The 6-foot-6 centerman used his body to shield a defender from the puck as he cut left to right across the Pittsburgh goal and beat Jarry’s skate to the post.

PERIOD 3

O’Connor, after shooting high on a second breakaway attempt in the second period, planted himself in the blue paint and sent in a pass from Lars Eller to break the 1-1 tie 8:48 into the period. He added an empty-net goal to seal the win for the Penguins during the final minute.

Up next

The Sabres return home to host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are available here.

The game will be streamed live on Sabres.com. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550.