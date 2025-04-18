At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Flyers 4

With 15,000 of his bobbleheads scattered throughout the KeyBank Center stands, Alex Tuch scored a goal and an assist to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-3 win in their season finale against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Tuch also recorded three blocked shots to reach 113 on the season, breaking Mathieu Dandenault’s record for NHL forwards (blocked shots have been tracked since 2005-06).

Tuch’s goal was his 36th of the season, matching his career high. His assist was his NHL-leading ninth shorthanded point of the season, tied with Michael Peca for the third-highest total in Sabres history.

The Sabres handed out Tuch bobbleheads as a result of an online vote for Fan Appreciation Night. He was also recognized during the first period as the winner of the fan-voted Rick Martin Memorial Award, given to a player who embodies “on-ice excellence, resiliency, and dedication to the community.”

The victory was the 900th regular-season win for Sabres coach Lindy Ruff, who joined Scotty Bowman, Joel Quenneville, Paul Maurice, and Barry Trotz as the fifth NHL coach to hit the milestone.

Ryan McLeod (1+2), Jack Quinn (1+2), and JJ Peterka (1+2) joined Tuch with multi-point games for the Sabres while Peyton Krebs added a shorthanded goal. James Reimer made 22 saves for the win.

Matvei Michkov scored two goals for the Flyers. Tyson Foerster and Bobby Brink also added goals while Aleksei Kolosov made 27 saves.