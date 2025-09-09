Rehabbed and ‘ready to go,’ Power primed for 2025-26

When Owen Power suffered a lower-body injury April 12, in the fourth-to-last game of the Buffalo Sabres’ 2024-25 schedule, attention immediately turned to the offseason. How would the rehab process interfere with the 22-year-old defenseman’s summer training? Would he be ready for the regular season?
Power, who was relieved to avoid surgery, is now fully healthy, back in Buffalo and skating with his Sabres teammates in preparation for training camp.
“It was definitely a little different summer for sure, for me, but all in all, I think it went really well,” Power told Sabres.com. “Was able to rehab it pretty quick and get back to doing most things in fairly quick time.
“Now, I’m back to doing everything, and it feels really good. So, ready to go.”
In fact, the rehab process had an important side effect. Power entered the summer determined to get stronger – a key takeaway from his end-of-season meeting with Sabres coach Lindy Ruff – and the injury forced him to prioritize that for a couple months.
“I definitely feel stronger coming to camp,” said Power, who this offseason also got married back home near Mississauga, Ontario. “My body feels good, and I honestly think it was a good thing where I was able to spend more time in the gym for the first little bit of summer and stay off the ice.”
Power has worked closely with newly hired director of performance Brian Galivan; he’d heard rave reviews of the former USA Hockey stalwart, and so far, Galivan and his staff have been as advertised.
The 6-foot-6 blueliner has already established himself as a skilled skater and an impactful offensive player, finishing last season with a career-high 40 points (7+33) in 79 games. That included 34 even-strength points, 17th most among NHL defensemen. At his best, like during Buffalo’s overtime win March 17 in Boston, Power has controlled play from the blue line and done damage as both a shooter and a passer; his three-point night included a top-corner snipe and an assist on Alex Tuch’s overtime winner.