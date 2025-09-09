Rehabbed and ‘ready to go,’ Power primed for 2025-26

The defenseman spoke with Sabres.com about his injury rehab, summer training and the upcoming season.

Power header
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

When Owen Power suffered a lower-body injury April 12, in the fourth-to-last game of the Buffalo Sabres’ 2024-25 schedule, attention immediately turned to the offseason. How would the rehab process interfere with the 22-year-old defenseman’s summer training? Would he be ready for the regular season?

Power, who was relieved to avoid surgery, is now fully healthy, back in Buffalo and skating with his Sabres teammates in preparation for training camp.

“It was definitely a little different summer for sure, for me, but all in all, I think it went really well,” Power told Sabres.com. “Was able to rehab it pretty quick and get back to doing most things in fairly quick time.

“Now, I’m back to doing everything, and it feels really good. So, ready to go.”

In fact, the rehab process had an important side effect. Power entered the summer determined to get stronger – a key takeaway from his end-of-season meeting with Sabres coach Lindy Ruff – and the injury forced him to prioritize that for a couple months.

“I definitely feel stronger coming to camp,” said Power, who this offseason also got married back home near Mississauga, Ontario. “My body feels good, and I honestly think it was a good thing where I was able to spend more time in the gym for the first little bit of summer and stay off the ice.”

Power has worked closely with newly hired director of performance Brian Galivan; he’d heard rave reviews of the former USA Hockey stalwart, and so far, Galivan and his staff have been as advertised.

The 6-foot-6 blueliner has already established himself as a skilled skater and an impactful offensive player, finishing last season with a career-high 40 points (7+33) in 79 games. That included 34 even-strength points, 17th most among NHL defensemen. At his best, like during Buffalo’s overtime win March 17 in Boston, Power has controlled play from the blue line and done damage as both a shooter and a passer; his three-point night included a top-corner snipe and an assist on Alex Tuch’s overtime winner.

Power's 3-point night (1+2) on March 17 in Boston

But Power understands the need for a more complete, 200-foot game. With a stronger frame and a more physical presence, he can continue developing into the elite defenseman Buffalo projected in its 2021 first-overall pick.

“Defending is obviously a huge thing,” he said. “Being a little more confident with your body, defending guys 1-on-1 and closing guys. Same with some net-front stuff. All around, you get more confident, you feel better in your body and you feel like you could do more coming into the season.”

There’s no question about Power’s work ethic. Whether it’s the first week of September or deep into the season, he’s invariably one of the last guys on the practice ice, and it’s not a morning skate without No. 25. With that foundation, fueled by a love for the sport, Power is confident he’ll reach his potential – but he understands that doesn’t happen overnight.

“Obviously I want to have a big impact on the team,” Power said. “My mindset always has been coming in every day and trying to get better – be more process-based than results-based. That’s how I’m coming into this year as well – just trying to get a little bit better every day and continuing the process.”

A frequent talking point during Power’s career – he’s entering his fourth full NHL season – has been his supporting cast, and that got a whole lot stronger this summer. In the 6-foot-5 Michael Kesselring and the 6-foot-3 Conor Timmins, Buffalo added two established, physical, right-shot defensemen. Power, who figures to partner with both acquisitions at times this season, offered his thoughts on his new teammates.

“I worked out at the same gym as Timmins this summer, so I got to know him a little bit; skated with him a bit, too,” he said. “I think he’ll be great for us. Right-shot D, moves well and can move the puck.

“Same with Kesselring: I think he was a really good add. Obviously he’s massive and moves really well, shoots the puck really hard. I think he’s gonna be great for us. I think both guys are gonna add to our lineup.”

The left-shot Power reiterated that he’s not overly concerned with his on-paper defensive partner; pairs get shuffled throughout a game, and it’s on him to adapt to whomever he’s playing with. That said, his ideal partner is a righty with strong hockey instincts.

“Someone that can just think the game really well,” he elaborated. “Anytime you play with someone who’s a smart player, it makes the game a lot easier. So, luckily for us, we’ve got [defensemen] that can think the game really well.”

That group also includes Rasmus Dahlin, Bowen Byram and Mattias Samuelsson, comprising a six-man blue line that should, in Byram’s words, be “a strength of our team” in 2025-26. Power’s quickly establishing chemistry with his partner(s) would go a long way toward making that a reality.

And a high-powered defense will be essential for the Sabres to build upon their promising 2024-25 conclusion – 12-7-1 in their last 20 games – and contend for the playoffs this season.

“We obviously had a good end to the year, so to be able to roll that over into the start of the year will be big for us,” Power said, “and then just continuing on that will put us in a good spot.”

