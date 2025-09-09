Rehabbed and ‘ready to go,’ Power primed for 2025-26

But Power understands the need for a more complete, 200-foot game. With a stronger frame and a more physical presence, he can continue developing into the elite defenseman Buffalo projected in its 2021 first-overall pick.

“Defending is obviously a huge thing,” he said. “Being a little more confident with your body, defending guys 1-on-1 and closing guys. Same with some net-front stuff. All around, you get more confident, you feel better in your body and you feel like you could do more coming into the season.”

There’s no question about Power’s work ethic. Whether it’s the first week of September or deep into the season, he’s invariably one of the last guys on the practice ice, and it’s not a morning skate without No. 25. With that foundation, fueled by a love for the sport, Power is confident he’ll reach his potential – but he understands that doesn’t happen overnight.

“Obviously I want to have a big impact on the team,” Power said. “My mindset always has been coming in every day and trying to get better – be more process-based than results-based. That’s how I’m coming into this year as well – just trying to get a little bit better every day and continuing the process.”

A frequent talking point during Power’s career – he’s entering his fourth full NHL season – has been his supporting cast, and that got a whole lot stronger this summer. In the 6-foot-5 Michael Kesselring and the 6-foot-3 Conor Timmins, Buffalo added two established, physical, right-shot defensemen. Power, who figures to partner with both acquisitions at times this season, offered his thoughts on his new teammates.

“I worked out at the same gym as Timmins this summer, so I got to know him a little bit; skated with him a bit, too,” he said. “I think he’ll be great for us. Right-shot D, moves well and can move the puck.

“Same with Kesselring: I think he was a really good add. Obviously he’s massive and moves really well, shoots the puck really hard. I think he’s gonna be great for us. I think both guys are gonna add to our lineup.”

The left-shot Power reiterated that he’s not overly concerned with his on-paper defensive partner; pairs get shuffled throughout a game, and it’s on him to adapt to whomever he’s playing with. That said, his ideal partner is a righty with strong hockey instincts.

“Someone that can just think the game really well,” he elaborated. “Anytime you play with someone who’s a smart player, it makes the game a lot easier. So, luckily for us, we’ve got [defensemen] that can think the game really well.”

That group also includes Rasmus Dahlin, Bowen Byram and Mattias Samuelsson, comprising a six-man blue line that should, in Byram’s words, be “a strength of our team” in 2025-26. Power’s quickly establishing chemistry with his partner(s) would go a long way toward making that a reality.

And a high-powered defense will be essential for the Sabres to build upon their promising 2024-25 conclusion – 12-7-1 in their last 20 games – and contend for the playoffs this season.

“We obviously had a good end to the year, so to be able to roll that over into the start of the year will be big for us,” Power said, “and then just continuing on that will put us in a good spot.”