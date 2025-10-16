‘Smiling, hooting and hollering,’ Sabres break out for 1st win

Early in Wednesday’s second period, the Buffalo Sabres seemed to be on the ropes. Three icings forced an extended shift for defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Bowen Byram, which led to a penalty, which led to a go-ahead goal for the Ottawa Senators. Buffalo challenged unsuccessfully for goaltender interference, sending Ottawa back on the man advantage.
What ensued over the next 10 minutes flipped the game on its head, put a charge into the KeyBank Center crowd and led to an 8-4 Sabres win, their first of the season. Here’s how it went down.
At 6:46 in the period: Senators goalie Leevi Merilainen can’t handle an Owen Power dump-in around the boards, nor the rebound from Zach Benson’s attempt. Benson chases his shot and feeds Ryan McLeod for a shorthanded, game-tying tally.
“To kill it, and then end up getting a shorthanded goal, I thought we showed a lot of life; we showed a lot of passion,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “… I think we fed off the energy; the building came to life.”