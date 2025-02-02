At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Devils 3

Tage Thompson had 3 points but left the game following a 3rd-period hit.

ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Tage Thompson had a three-point performance with a goal and two assists, but a high hit forced him to exit during the third period of the Buffalo Sabres’ 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

New Jersey forward Stefan Noesen delivered an open-ice hit on Thompson with 14:49 remaining in the game. The hit, which knocked Thompson’s helmet off his head, resulted in a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct against Noesen. Thompson did not return to the game.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Thompson was doing alright after the game and is expected to be available for practice on Monday, though he added he might give Thompson the day off.

“Tage is good,” Ruff said. “Passed all the tests."

Thompson has 14 points (7+7) in the last nine games. His linemate, JJ Peterka, also scored in the win to increase his point total to nine (5+4) over the last six games.

The Sabres led 4-1 entering the third period and survived a comeback push by the Devils thanks in part to their penalty kill, which finished the night 5-for-5 and got a shorthanded goal from Ryan McLeod. Two of their kills came after the Devils had closed the gap to 4-3.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 20 saves for the victory. Jason Zucker also scored for the Sabres, who won their third straight game.

Paul Cotter scored twice for the Devils, who also received a shorthanded goal from Jack Hughes. Jake Allen allowed four goals on 27 shots before giving way to Nico Daws, who played the third period and made seven saves.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

The Sabres jumped out to a 3-0 lead during the first period on the strength of goals from Thompson, Peterka, and McLeod.

Thompson opened the scoring 8:11 into the contest, burying a long rebound from the inside part of the right faceoff circle after Owen Power sent an initial shot off of Allen’s glove.

Thompson’s second point of the night set up Peterka’s goal, which doubled Buffalo’s lead with 4:10 remaining in the period. Thompson stole the puck from Jesper Bratt as he was tracking back toward the New Jersey net and made an immediate feed to Peterka, who shoveled the puck in from the left side of the crease.

A hooking penalty against Bowen Byram sent the Sabres to their second penalty kill late in the period, which set the stage for McLeod’s goal. Alex Tuch delivered a pass through two defenders to set McLeod loose on a shorthanded breakaway, on which McLeod slipped a backhand attempt through Allen’s pads with 28.2 seconds remaining.

Tage Thompson scores his 26th of the season

JJ Peterka gives the Sabres a 2-0 lead

Ryan McLeod makes it 3-0

Second Period

Cotter jammed the puck in from the blue paint to put the Devils on the board 4:38 into the period. The play was ruled no-goal on the ice, but officials ruled following a video review that the puck had completely crossed the goal line before Dahlin cleared it from the net.

Thompson’s third point of the night set up Zucker’s goal, which restored the Sabres’ three-goal lead with 2:35 remaining. Dahlin initiated the play by pouncing on a long rebound and passing to Thomson, who quickly found Zucker to his left with an open net.

Luukkonen made a lunging glove save on Timo Meier to preserve the lead during the closing second of the period.

Jason Zucker scores his 18th of the season

Luukkonen makes a save against Meier

Third Period

Cotter’s second goal of the game cut into Buffalo’s lead just 18 seconds into the period. With Dahlin draped in front of him, Cotter picked the near-side corner over Luukkonen’s shoulder with a shot from low in the left circle.

Hughes scored the Devils’ third goal on a shorthanded breakaway during the five-minute major penalty against Noesen for his hit on Thompson.

Buffalo killed two third-period penalties to protect the one goal lead. The final kill, which came during the last five minutes of the game, ended with Zach Benson drawing an interference call against Meier to pull things even at 4-on-4.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

FINAL | Sabres 4 - Devils 3

POSTGAME SOUND

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

Jason Zucker addresses the media

Rasmus Dahlin addresses the media

Mattias Samuelsson addresses the media

UP NEXT

The Sabres conclude their homestand on Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

News Feed

Finland adds Henri Jokiharju to 4 Nations roster

Sabres vs. Devils | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

'He refuses to be denied' | Looking back on Gilbert's journey from local youth hockey to the NHL

Practice Report | Byram talks game-ending block, defensive focus

Sabres in the community | January 2025

'A good team game' | Sabres pay tribute to Rayzor with hard-fought win over Preds 

'It’s been the most amazing place and the most amazing experience that anybody could ever have'

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Predators 3

Injuries and transactions | Thompson OK after high hit

Sabres vs. Predators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Kozak settling into NHL role

Ray to be inducted into Sabres Hall of Fame during pregame ceremony on Jan. 31

“With him in the lineup, I felt a lot bigger and a lot stronger” 

Thompson, Peterka hat tricks highlight blowout of Bruins

At the Horn | Sabres 7 - Bruins 2

Sabres vs. Bruins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Finishing at 6-on-5

Overturned goal spoils Sabres' comeback effort in loss to Oilers