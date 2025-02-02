At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Devils 3

Tage Thompson had a three-point performance with a goal and two assists, but a high hit forced him to exit during the third period of the Buffalo Sabres’ 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

New Jersey forward Stefan Noesen delivered an open-ice hit on Thompson with 14:49 remaining in the game. The hit, which knocked Thompson’s helmet off his head, resulted in a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct against Noesen. Thompson did not return to the game.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Thompson was doing alright after the game and is expected to be available for practice on Monday, though he added he might give Thompson the day off.

“Tage is good,” Ruff said. “Passed all the tests."

Thompson has 14 points (7+7) in the last nine games. His linemate, JJ Peterka, also scored in the win to increase his point total to nine (5+4) over the last six games.

The Sabres led 4-1 entering the third period and survived a comeback push by the Devils thanks in part to their penalty kill, which finished the night 5-for-5 and got a shorthanded goal from Ryan McLeod. Two of their kills came after the Devils had closed the gap to 4-3.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 20 saves for the victory. Jason Zucker also scored for the Sabres, who won their third straight game.

Paul Cotter scored twice for the Devils, who also received a shorthanded goal from Jack Hughes. Jake Allen allowed four goals on 27 shots before giving way to Nico Daws, who played the third period and made seven saves.