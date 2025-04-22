Sabres hire Jake Vernon as chief commercial officer

The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has hired Jake Vernon as chief commercial officer. In his role with the team, Vernon will oversee ticketing and sponsorship operations, as well as the team’s business intelligence department. He will report to Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli.

“I’ve been looking to add to our leadership structure on the business side of the organization and after a lengthy search, we have found the right fit for our organization in Jake,” Guelli said. “Jake has extensive experience in the sports industry and has been thriving in an arena model for the last two decades. I’m excited to see what he can add to our organization as we continue to strive to provide an incredible experience for our great fans.”

Vernon joins the Sabres after spending the last 12 seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx, most recently serving as the team’s chief sales officer. In Minnesota, he led all initiatives related to ticketing, membership service, premium sales, fan experience and group events, in addition to the team’s partnership with its concessions partner.

Under his leadership, Vernon guided a best-in-class sales organization that evolved to set multiple franchise records in ticket sales and premium partnerships. This season, the Timberwolves ranked No. 1 in new full-season tickets sold and set a franchise record with a 94-game sellout streak. The Timberwolves’ remarkable growth was recognized by the Sports Business Journal as a 2024 Sports Business Award Team of the Year finalist and by the NBA, ranking in the top five in the league for fan experience.

In addition, Vernon has helped lead two significant renovation projects during his tenure in Minnesota. Last season, he helped lead an eight-figure investment into Target Center, including the opening of an all-new 500-person Backcourt Club, an expanded Courtside Club and additional upgrades throughout the arena to enhance the gameday fan experience. Vernon was also part of the design team in 2017 tasked with re-imagining Target Center and transforming the fan experience as part of the $150 million renovation.

Vernon also helped transform the Timberwolves’ customer experience, leading a redesign of the team’s membership platform with a focus on delivering unprecedented value, unique access and customized flexibility. Those changes resulted in a customer satisfaction rating that ranked No. 1 in the NBA for the 2021-22 season.

“I am incredibly honored by this opportunity to join the leadership team in Buffalo and look forward to working with the entire Sabres organization to re-ignite the fan base and take this historic franchise to new heights,” Vernon said.

Prior to joining the Timberwolves and Lynx, Vernon spent two years as president and founder of Get Real Sport Sales, a sales consulting and outsourcing company that worked with collegiate and professional sports teams to increase ticket and corporate partnership revenue. The majority of Vernon’s career was spent with Pacers Sports and Entertainment, working with both the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever. He got his start as a ticket sales account executive for the Indiana Fever, culminating with being named vice president of ticket sales and service in June of 2005.

A native of Abington, Pennsylvania, Vernon graduated from Xavier University with a degree in communications and has held previous positions with the Cincinnati Reds, Indianapolis Indians and Chicago Wolves.