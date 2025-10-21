Sabres’ late comeback bid falls short in Montreal

Jiri Kulich and Tyson Kozak scored Buffalo’s goals in the loss.

20251020 Postgame
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

MONTREAL – A late comeback bid fell short as the Buffalo Sabres lost 4-2 to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at Bell Centre.

Tyson Kozak scored his first of the season to bring the Sabres within one goal with 7:30 remaining, and Buffalo continued a strong push in the Montreal end, but goalie Jakub Dobes and the Canadiens survived before ending it with an empty netter.

Much like in their first road game at Boston, the Sabres struggled to generate offense during the opening period, getting outshot 14-6 and surrendering a goal to forward Oliver Kapanen. If not for Alex Lyon continuing his strong early-season play, especially on some scrambles for loose pucks near his crease, the deficit would’ve been much steeper after 20 minutes.

“We didn’t break the puck out well to start the game,” coach Lindy Ruff said.

“I thought they were reading us very well in our gameplan,” Rasmus Dahlin added of the first period. “They were on top of us the whole time, they kind of knew our structure, they played through it. They came out smart, they came out good.

“But in the second and third, we put the foot on the gas and changed a little bit, created more.”

To the captain’s point, the Sabres returned for the second period with a jump in their step, especially the first line. Goalie Jakub Dobes denied Zach Benson on a couple promising chances, but the group kept pushing. Seven minutes in, Jiri Kulich navigated traffic in the offensive zone, kicked a loose puck to his stick and tied the game 1-1 with a backhand shot – his second goal of the season.

“First four games were terrible from my side, so had to change something,” said Kulich, who attempted five shots in the loss, getting more involved offensively than he’d been to start the season. “It’s still not great, but trying to build from every game.”

Buffalo outshot Montreal 11-4 in that middle frame and led 8-0 in high-danger scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick, but couldn’t add on.

Goals from Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson had the Sabres in a two-goal hole midway through the third, but Kozak’s tally got them back within striking distance.

“We didn’t defend the rush well on the second goal, and we got caught with a couple tired people on the third,” Ruff said. “I liked our answer right after that to come back and score. Had another couple good looks, but in a tight game, we didn’t find a way to win.”

Though 2-4-0 now, the Sabres weren’t too discouraged by their effort over the last 40 minutes in a tough environment; they finished with a 32-31 edge in shots on goal and generated 19 high-danger chances, a new season high.

“We made a great push,” Dahlin said. “We just have to eliminate the big chances they had in the third. We can’t let two goals in when it mattered the most.”

Here's more from the loss.

FINAL | Canadiens 4 - Sabres 2

Benson continues to shine

Benson seemed to have the puck on his stick all night, and he got each of his seven shot attempts on net – a new career high for the third-year winger. And with the primary assist on Kulich’s goal, he now has six helpers in his first three games, tying a Sabres franchise record to open the season.

It’s only three games, but Benson seems to be making great strides with his offensive game, complementing his usual grittiness down low with extended puck possession and playmaking ability all over the zone.

“He’s a hell of a player,” Kulich said of his linemate. “What he does starts from dirty work, and his skills are unreal. So, I’m always so excited to watch him and share the ice with him.”

Jiri Kulich ties the game at 1-1

Metsa’s moment

After 177 games at Quinnipiac University and 151 for the Rochester Americans, Zach Metsa made his NHL debut for the Sabres on Monday. The undrafted defenseman celebrated his 27th birthday on Sunday and was recently named the Amerks’ captain.

With some family in attendance, Metsa skated 9:02 with one shot block and a plus-one rating, seeing ice alongside both Mattias Samuelsson and Bowen Byram. He also got in the middle of a first-period scrum near the Montreal net.

“Not all guys are drafted high and given the opportunity and are in the right place at the right time,” Ruff said after the morning skate. “He’s had to work for every inch, and he’s earned what he’s got; he’s earned this opportunity with us.”

Up next

The Sabres take on another division rival, the Detroit Red Wings, on Wednesday at KeyBank Center. Tickets are available here.

The nationally televised game will be available on TNT and HBO Max, and puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

