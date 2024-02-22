Sabres erase multiple deficits to earn road win over Habs

MONTREAL – Tim Clifton issued an assignment to the Buffalo Sabres when he addressed the team pregame inside the Bell Centre dressing room on Wednesday.

“I want three dirty goals tonight!” Clifton, the father of Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton, exclaimed.

The Sabres did score three goals, albeit in a variety of ways – a deflection in front from Zemgus Girgensons, a power-play rebound from Jeff Skinner, and a shorthanded breakaway from Alex Tuch. But they gutted out their 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens with a tenacity that was sure to make Clifton and the other guests traveling on the team’s Dads’ Trip proud.

The Sabres erased two separate deficits in the win, then weathered a third-period push from the Canadiens to close out the victory.

“I think the dads and the people that mean a lot to us are here, so I think that kind of pushed it a little bit for us to do well,” Girgensons said.

Montreal outshot Buffalo 11-4 during the final 20 minutes. Henri Jokiharju twice helped prevent a goal with roughly two minutes remaining, first when he broke up a pass across the Buffalo net and then when he tied up an attempt at a rebound. Dylan Cozens won a race to a loose puck and drew a hooking call in the process to put the finishing touch on the win with 26 seconds remaining.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was stellar once again as the last line of defense, stopping 29 of 31 shots. He dropped to a split and flashed a quick glove to rob Josh Anderson on a deflection that would have tied the game midway through the third period.

“We defended well enough and then Upie saved us when we didn’t defend well enough,” Tuch said. “We knew they were going to come out and push. I don’t think our confidence in that game wavered. Even if they were able to get one, I think we were gonna be able to push back there. I thought all four lines were really doing a good job and trying to lock it down.”